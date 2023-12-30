The Big Picture Despite being a successful film at the box office, Hancock's sequel has faced challenges due to conflicting personalities and schedules.

The original film took nearly a decade to make and underwent multiple changes to appease producers, resulting in a PG-13 rating instead of the initial R-rating.

Will Smith and Charlize Theron have expressed interest in returning for a sequel, but it remains uncertain if studios are willing to take on the risk of investing in a revisionist superhero film with Smith's current reputation.

The revisionist superhero flick Hancock, starring Will Smith as the alcoholic eponymous hero, was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2008, earning $629.4 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, so what happened to the sequel? With conflicting personalities and schedules, getting the old band back together has been just too difficult. It has been nearly two decades since the film was released, perhaps needing more window of opportunity. It may also be challenging to convince studios to invest that money in a movie with a lead actor who publicly slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. It also may be challenging to get people to work with him or get the audience to believe he is a hero, given the gravitas of that outburst. Despite this, Peter Berg revealed in 2009 that writing duo Glen Mazzara and Adam Fierro were hired to pen the script, but since then, there has been nothing but radio silence.

What Is ‘Hancock’ About?

Hancock is a film that stands apart from the volley of superhero films being released today. Its depiction of a grumpy, alcoholic man-of-steel character refutes the modern superhero film. Hancock's attempts to save the public from themselves are met with scorn and hatred, forcing the reluctant hero into a hermit. He lives alone, drinks alone, and only comes out of his self-imposed isolation to save the day, albeit begrudgingly. He is a good guy who wishes he didn't have to be.

The magnitude of his power is apparent, smashing concrete streets to dust as he takes off in flight, causing millions of dollars worth of property damage and frightening the innocent and guilty alike. After saving the life of Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman), a corporate publicist, Embrey decides to help Hancock improve his public image, as he wants the world to see the good inside the superhero, and the two embark on a thrill ride of a hilarious public relations campaign. Perhaps the most entertaining attempt at the superhero reformation comes from his voluntary imprisonment inside a maximum security prison. When a terrifyingly buff prisoner decides to run at Hancock, the superhero first resists the temptation to fight. But one can only push a super-person so far, and Hancock shoves the offending party's head into a place where the sun doesn't shine. Hancock is more than a man entertaining the attitudes and insults of people he could easily crush like a bug. He could just as quickly fly from those prison walls but is compelled to stay with humanity out of duty.

Getting ‘Hancock’ Made Was a Real Challenge

Hancock was initially written by screenwriter Vy Vincent in 1996 under the title Tonight He Comes. The script caught the attention of producers and A-list director Tony Scott but languished in development hell for approximately six years. Several false starts would follow; according to Slashfilm.com, a slew of writers and directors, such as Vince Gilligan and John August, Jonathan Mostow, and Gabriele Muccino, helmed the production with no success. Finally, Peter Berg would take the helm, and then, in 2005, Will Smith signed on to play the curmudgeon known as John Hancock.

Despite this, the film was still burdened with an R-rating, which could drastically affect the project's viability. Superhero films are typically family-oriented, and the producers would want their say to protect their investment. They had, after all, committed about 150 million dollars to the project. Excessive studio notes plagued the original script to make the film more palatable to producers, owing much to the conflicting personalities of Berg, Will Smith, and his partners James Lassiter, Michael Mann, and Akiva Goldsmith. It took a lot of work to agree on anything, but eventually, the film would be delivered to audiences as Hancock in 2008, nearly a decade after being penned with a PG-13 rating. The film would be a shadow of its former self, begging the question, does anyone want to go through all that again?

Is 'Hancock 2' Going to Happen?

Berg revealed in 2009 that writing duo Glen Mazzara and Adam Fierro were hired to pen the script, but something has yet to materialize. In an interview with Digital Spy, Berg talks candidly about the delay in production; "There are so many cooks in that particular kitchen that are so busy, and Will's kind of taken time off to be with his kids, and his kids are now making all kinds of films, and there are so many people involved in that from Will to his partner James Lassiter to Akiva [Goldsmith] to Michael Man and me. To get us all in the same room where we can talk and then agree on anything? You'll never meet a group of people who will have a harder time agreeing on anything."

Even so, Smith and Theron are both eager to return to their respective roles, with Theron being most emphatic, disclosing to Movie Web that she would take up the role as the immortal lover of John Hancock "in a heartbeat." Berg also confirmed the dynamic pair would reprise their roles for the sequel. But despite this, a larger question looms: Do studios want to work with Will Smith post-Oscars slaps? It may not be easy to accept Smith as a hero after such a mind-boggling display of lousy judgment and attitude destined to haunt the actor for quite some time.

Considering also the 15 years of inflation since Hancock's initial release, the budgetary risks of making such a film are enormous. There are also concerns: the bar for superhero franchises has been raised relatively high with the invention of the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes. The market is over-saturated, fans are fickle and Charlize Theron is now effectively a part of the MCU as Clea in Dr. Strange. The addition of these facts makes a complicated situation even more complex, especially when it's already difficult to imagine studios wanting to take the risk on an actor known for publicly assaulting people at Hollywood's most prestigious event. Since then, Smith has been silent about a sequel, and yet, during the production of Battleship, Berg went on to tell Digital Spy that shooting might be likely in 2010. As of today, that was 13 years ago, so audiences will be left to draw their own conclusions.

No film is ever truly dead, for as long as there is a will (no pun intended), there is a way. The motivation to make the film is undoubtedly there, and the market is certainly there, but whether today's audiences are ready for a revisionist superhero franchise remains to be seen. Even with the original film's aforementioned revenue, it pales compared to the profits seen by the modern superhero franchises. Can a sequel to Hancock compete in a jungle of skin-tight-suited superhumans? It's tough to tell. Hancock was a different kind of superhero film, a unique insight into the ethics of what it means to be a hero and how their super-business is conducted. Nobody bats an eye when Superman topples a building, but this is not true for John Hancock. It would be interesting to see how much a film could compete in the modern landscape, but unfortunately, audiences may be out of luck; only time will tell.

