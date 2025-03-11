It's been over 30 years, but audiences are finally about to get a remake of the 1992 thriller classic The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Starring Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, and Julianne Moore, the Hollywood Pictures production became a surprising hit with a $140 million box office haul as viewers came out in droves to see the chilling tale of a mother slowly infiltrating the family of her husband's accuser. As of last year, Longlegs star Maika Monroe is now set to take on the lead role at 20th Century Studios to recreate the magic and, according to her co-star Martin Starr, viewers are in for a real treat. In an interview for his short film Out for Delivery, he teased the upcoming thriller to Collider's Steve Weintraub at our SXSW Media Studio at the Cinema Center, revealing that filming had recently wrapped.

The original Hand That Rocks the Cradle centers on the pregnant wife of an obstetrician whose life falls apart when her husband is caught sexually molesting one of his patients. Before he can be arrested, the doctor commits suicide, the stress of which causes Mrs. Mott to suffer a miscarriage. When the woman who came forward against him, Claire Bartel, is reported in the news, Mott seeks revenge by posing as a nanny and slowly trying to drive a wedge between the woman and the family before finally killing Claire. How the remake will change things isn't known exactly, but Mary Elizabeth Winstead will take on Sciorra's role opposite Monroe while Starr plays the neighbor she'll turn to for help.

Lest viewers believe that the new film reimagines or reworks the original concept significantly, Starr assures that "It’s a remake by a Mexican director named Michelle Garza [Cervera], who is incredibly talented. I don’t know that I’m allowed to talk much about it, but I’m very excited about it. The process was incredible, the experience was incredible. She’s amazing." There's room to improve on the original though, which received slightly mixed reviews despite the deliciously villainous performance of De Morna, and the Tulsa King star thinks the stacked core group combined with Cervera's direction helps up the fun factor. "The whole cast is really great. I look forward to seeing an edit of that one because I think that’s gonna be a really fun one."

When Will We See The 'Hand That Rocks the Cradle' Remake?