Uncomfortable to watch but imperative, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale doesn’t shy away from the hard truths of living under a patriarchic theocracy, depicting the worst parts of humanity into five seasons of trauma, fear, escape, and healing. A truly unique series adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by prolific Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, the series comments on a world where human rights are taken away and manipulated by supposed religious customs, where women step back into traditional roles of servitude to men and have their rights stripped away.

The concubine-like role of Handmaids like Offred (Elisabeth Moss) takes center stage, but the series branches out into key members of the Gileadean structure, from Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and Wives like Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to driver/Eye Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). With Season 5 complete and the final season in the works, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the series and how far it has come.

'Women's Work' — Season 2, Episode 8 (8.7)

In "Women’s Work," the Waterford household relaxes as Fred recovers from the Red Center bombing in the hospital, leaving Serena and June to put their differences aside. Tired of the domestic feminism she once advocated for, Serena enlists June’s experience as a copyeditor to help with Fred’s paperwork, despite them breaking the female-exclusive no reading, no writing laws of Gilead. Meanwhile, June advocates for Janine (Madeline Brewer) to see her sick child, as Serena forges the signature of the Commander for a well-known female pediatric doctor (now a Martha) to help Angela, breaking yet another rule. Fred whips her repeatedly with his belt for Serena's transgressions as June watches.

"Women’s Work" complicates original attitudes towards Serena, for her compassion towards the greater good brings her humanity not yet seen on the show. Season two has taken the harsh reality from the original season and blended in lighthearted moments that muddies preconceived relationship dynamics, particularly that of June and Serena. "Women’s Work" is the first taste of a deeper level of the trauma bond the two women have with each other, which within their "toe the line" world, they both stray further from the stratification in Gilead.

'Together' — Season 5, Episode 6 (8.8)

The sixth episode of the latest season, "Together," covers the highpoint of many characters. June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are captured by Gileadean forces and held in cages, unsure about their fates, and plan to get Hannah (Jordana Blake) back. Esther (Mckenna Grace) has awoken from her poison-induced coma to be informed by Aunt Lydia that she is pregnant, and Aunt Lydia realizes that it was a product of rape by Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken). Serena, who is now confined to a Handmaid-like role in the Wheeler household (Lucas Neff & Genevieve Angelson), confronts the reality that she helped create when Mrs. Wheeler tries to set her up with the doctor who runs her ultrasound, reprimanding Serena for the thought of not remarrying.

Later, Commander Putnam is shot for the "rape of unassigned property," June and Luke are separated, and Serena is brought June, who she demands to pray before she shoots Ezra (Rossif Sutherland) and forces June to drive her away. Meanwhile, a now pregnant Rose (Carey Cox) becomes unsure of the man Nick is becoming. The episode allows multiple narratives to come into a head, showcasing how each character slowly unravels in the injustice that Gilead creates and how all of their senses of safety can be compromised within a split moment.

'No Man's Land' — Season 5, Episode 7 (8.8)

Carrying on from the ending of "Together," "No Man's Land" has Serena holding a driving June at gunpoint as her contractions get stronger. June considers leaving Serena to give birth alone but ultimately gives in, where numerous flashbacks are presented, depicting the small moments of connection the women share. After Noah is born, June drives Serena to the hospital, where their bond is ruptured as Luke enters, unaware of the tenderness the women expose between themselves.

He called ICE to report Serena, separating her from her newborn. Luke’s act to finally be able to punish the woman his wife has been tormenting and consuming over stunts the couple’s road to becoming normal because he can’t keep up with June’s path to acknowledgment and healing. "No Man’s Land" is one of the most intimate episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, with June attempting to heal her trauma with Serena, and Serena beginning to realize her faults in the creation of Gilead, and her treatment towards the one person who had her back.

'June' — Season 2, Episode 1 (8.8)

"June" is a remarkable opening episode for the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, carrying the character's heightened tension throughout the plot. June and numerous other handmaids are ushered into an abandoned stadium, with a row of gallows awaiting them, after they refused to stone Janine to death in the previous episode. With the nooses around their necks, the women hold hands and prepare for their deaths until the platform drops only slightly—a dire warning of their fates if they rebel again. Heading back to the Red Center, the women are subject to more torture; only June is spared due to the news of her pregnancy.

When June is sent for her ultrasound, her chance of freedom arises when she finds a key in her boot, leading her to the back of a truck. Arriving at her destination, she is greeted by Nick, who tells her to cut her hair, burn her clothes, and remove her ear tag. "June" is a memorable episode, for it sets as a reminder of how much brutality is enacted in Gilead, portraying a society in which lessons and punishments for transgressions are thoroughly supported. It is this brutality that the show became infamous for because it did not shy away from the harsh truths of oppression.

'First Blood' — Season 2, Episode 6 (8.8)

"First Blood" is an episode that tenderly grips onto the misery that inflicts members of the Waterford residence. Serena attempts to bond with June over the growing baby by allowing June to talk about Hannah so that she may understand what it is like to be pregnant. From setting up the living room so that June doesn’t have to use the stairs to inviting other handmaids over for a visit, Serena’s warmer side begins to show as she appreciates June’s role. Meanwhile, the newly married Nick struggles to connect with his child bride Eden (Sydney Sweeney), who is determined to please him as God intended her to do.

Conflicted with his love for June and his need to survive in Gilead, he obeys Eden’s wish for his attempt to conceive. On the other hand, Fred also realizes his mistreatment towards Serena and June, giving June a picture of Hannah. When Fred attends the opening ceremony for the new Rachel and Leah Center, a rogue Handmaid (Tattiawna Jones) steps out and lets off a bomb. ‘First Blood’ feels clinical and dire, with each character realizing their fates are never what they originally wanted, and although there are subtle attempts of change, the world in the Waterford house stays the same.

'Smart Power' — Season 2, Episode 9 (8.9)

Showcasing Gilead's economic prospects, "Smart Power" focuses on Serena and Fred’s trip to Canada to spread the word about their country and deconstruct the idea that women are oppressed within Gileadean society. As Fred discusses business, Serena explores, where she is confronted by Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger), who offers her freedom in exchange for inside information about Gilead.

Serena refuses, believing that it would betray her country. Moira (Samira Wiley) and Luke attend a protest objecting the Waterford’s appearance in Canada. Afterward, Luke is found by Nick, who lets him know that June is safe and pregnant and hands him a stack of letters detailing the lives of women in Gilead. Luke and Moira then work to get them out to the public, exposing the evils of Gilead. The episode reinforces the idea that Serena is just as imprisoned in society as June, where viewers are eager for her to step back and rebel. ‘Smart Power’ also establishes the wider issue of Gilead versus Canada, which becomes prevalent in later seasons.

'Night' — Season 1, Episode 10 (9.0)

Encapsulating the same ending as the original novel that the series is adapted from, "Night," is the slow build-up to the rebellion of the Handmaids, showcasing their unity and sisterhood despite the consequences. Serena becomes enraged when she finds out that Fred has been frequenting Jezebels with Offred and strikes her before forcing her to take a pregnancy test. When it’s revealed that Offred is pregnant, Serena suggests to Fred that the child isn’t his. As revenge, Serena takes Offred to Hannah’s school, where she threatens to hurt her if Offred does anything to sabotage the pregnancy.

When the Handmaids are summoned to attend a Salvaging to kill a woman who endangered a child, they are shocked to find Janine as their target and rally together to refuse the punishment, eliciting a foreboding threat by Aunt Lydia. When at home, two Guardians come for June; Nick lets her know that everything will be okay. In Canada, Moira and Luke reunite. The finale episode of season one, "Night," provides a triumphant rebellion for the Handmaids while shadowing the drama yet to come.

'The Last Ceremony' — Season 2, Episode 10 (9.0)

When Offred begins to have contractions while out food shopping, the Waterford house quickly transforms into a birthing party, only to be disappointed when it’s revealed that she was having false contractions and is still far away from giving birth. As a tactic to induce labor, Fred and Serena rape Offred.

Fred then orders Nick to take Offred to visit Hannah, where she can interact with her for a little while. When leaving the location, Nick is attacked and taken away by two Guardians, leaving Offred by herself. "The Last Ceremony" upholds the importance of Offred’s pregnancy in Gileadean society, forcing her to relive the horrible experiences and the realization that neither of her children will be safe as long as they’re in Gilead.

'Liars', Season 3, Episode 11 (9.2)

In "Liars," June and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) plan to get 52 children on a secret flight into Canada, rescuing them from a life of servitude and violence, as Serena and Fred work on getting Nichole back into Gilead. June heads into Jezebels to get the word out about the plan, only to be cornered by Commander Winslow (Christopher Meloni) into having sex, where she kills him in his suite.

As Fred and Serena meet up with Tuello, they are tricked into entering Canadian borders, where Fred is arrested for kidnapping, slavery, and rape. "Liars" is a tension-fuelled episode that propels viewers into the final parts of the series.

'Mayday' — Season 3, Episode 13 (9.3)

In the season 3 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, "Mayday," Handmaids and Marthas work together to prepare for the escape flight, smudging the windows with soap and packing food for the trip. Fred, in Canada, works with the government to provide information into the power structures of Gilead and then outs Serena’s transgressions, causing her to be arrested under counts of rape, sexual slavery, and crimes against humanity.

The episode ends with some Handmaids distracting the Guardians to get the children on the plane and June getting shot. The Handmaids carry June through the forest, searching for a safe place as she watches the plane fly over her. "Mayday" explores June’s ruthless courage to make herself a prominent rebel for a better world for children while inviting the idea of the Waterfords getting what they deserve.

