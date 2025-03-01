Based on Margaret Atwood's 1984 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale dominated television when it premiered in 2017 and throughout its 5-season (and counting) run. The Handmaid’s Tale follows June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) experience living in Gilead as a Handmaid, doomed to serve commanders and their wives and provide children for them. This is the fate of her and so many others living under the oppression of a totalitarian government. What once was intended to solve the declining birth rate crisis in the United States became something far more powerful and dangerous - resulting in a patriarchal theocracy to the detriment of many.

Naturally, morality and ethics are a major concern within this dystopian world that reduces women to their ability to carry children and preach religiosity for the sake of control. Each character faces internal and external battles in an unjust world. Of course, some survive and remain hopeful or benevolent, like Janine (Madeline Brewer) or Rita (Amanda Brugel), or even the children themselves. But there is no “best” character in The Handmaid’s Tale - and that’s understandable. Others are just downright terrible. From June Osborne to Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), these are the worst characters in The Handmaid’s Tale, ranked.