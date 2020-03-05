Elisabeth Moss Will Make Directorial Debut with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Episode

Hulu’s award-winning original The Handmaid’s Tale is about to become part of a fun, new milestone for series lead Elisabeth Moss as she prepares to make her directorial debut in Season 4. The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for Season 4 shortly before the premiere of the Season 3 finale in 2019. Filming on the new season kicked off on March 2 in Toronto, Canada, and is expected to wrap in August — just in time for its Fall 2020 premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Thursday that Moss will make her directorial debut in Season 4. Moss is currently set to direct the third episode of the season. No details have been revealed about the plot of the third episode and it’s unknown which cast members will be involved in bringing the episode to life. Despite this, it’s still a major first for Moss, who not only plays June/Offred in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s famed feminist dystopian novel, but executive produces, too. Moss has been acting for more the 20 years; it’s about damn time she added a new title to her resumé.

In a statement on her directorial debut, Moss shared,

“I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM. It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past 3 years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show. I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck.”

The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller, who Moss name-checked in her statement, also commented on Moss’ move into directing for the show’s new season.

“I feel lucky that we are in a position, as a series, to give Elisabeth Moss this opportunity to direct. As an executive producer on the show, she has fostered a supportive environment that allows artists to do their best work. Elisabeth herself is now benefiting from this incredibly generous and ambitious atmosphere she helped create. She is an extraordinary talent, a badass, a tireless worker — I’m certain she will slay her directing debut.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will not only see the return of Moss, but will also include returning key cast members Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Waterford), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke Bankole), Max Minghella (Nick), Samira Wiley (Moira), Alexis Bledel (Emily), and Amanda Brugel (Rita). Fans can expect a nail-biter of a season as well follow the fallout of June safely shepherding numerous children and women into Canada while sowing the seeds of revolution back in the regressive theocracy of Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is set to premiere in Fall 2020 on Hulu.