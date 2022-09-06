The following article contains spoilers for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale and discussions of sexual assault.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale had an intense finale ever with June (Elisabeth Moss) and the handmaids getting murderous revenge on Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). With season 5’s release approaching on September 14, fans are eager with anticipation over the impending all-out war between June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

Throughout the duration of the series, multiple overarching narratives have been explored: June’s survival in Gilead, Serena’s ever-changing motives, and Nick’s (Max Minghella) experience traversing through the Gileadean ranks. But with a premise this complex, it can be hard to gain a full perspective on each individual narrative. From Serena’s demise to June’s love life, there are several things viewers want to see explored in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5.

For Karma To Knock On Serena's Door

The list of Serena’s transgressions is far and wide. The blueprint of Gilead manifested through her book, A Woman’s Place, which promoted a woman’s ‘biological destiny’ to produce children and give up their professional lives. From there, the Sons of Jacob utilized her propaganda as a solution to the infertility crisis.

Once living in the world she created, Serena began to enact cruelty toward June, both out of jealousy of June's ability to have children, and because of Fred’s obvious feelings for his handmaid. At the height of her brutality, Serena, enraged by June’s false labor, encouraged Fred to rape June in hopes of inducing the baby’s birth early. At the end of season 4, Serena was heavily pregnant, unaware of Fred’s murder. With Serena’s actions barely receiving consequences, fans are hoping for her to get some sort of comeuppance, as many consider her to be the most horrible villain in The Handmaid's Tale.

For Nick To Have More Screentime

The most abstruse character in the series, Nick Blaine is involved in a lot of the show’s narratives: the love triangle of June/Nick/Luke, the resistance movement of Mayday, the Commander system, and the Gileadean military. But Nick’s past — and even current status — is still largely unexplored in the series.

From Nick’s wife in Gilead to his feelings about June and Luke, to his true political power, season 5 will feasibly answer some of these factors, though, how in-depth his character development goes is unclear. Nick’s character is largely behind-the-scenes, with his only dialogue stemming from his minimal interactions with June. To complicate his vague persona, viewers are still kept in the dark about his true desires — does he want to suffer in a world he aided, or does he want to leave Gilead and tear it apart in the process?

For Hannah And June To Reunite

The most central narrative in The Handmaid’s Tale is the journey to reunite Hannah (Jordana Blake) with June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle), after years of separation during the Gileadean takeover. After many attempts to try and secure her safety, June has been forced to see the indoctrination take place inside her daughter, who, in their final meeting, is scared of June and is unable to remember her.

Hannah has been relocated to Colorado Springs where she excels in a domestic arts school, and her name has been changed to Agnes MacKenzie by her adoptive parents. However, the reunion is largely dependent on the link between The Handmaid’s Tale series, and Hulu’s adaptation of the sequel novel, The Testaments; for Hannah’s fate is explored in the latter fifteen years from season 1’s events.

For Janine And Esther To Cause Havoc

During the end of season 4, Janine (Madeline Brewer) is captured when she and June are caught in the Chicago bombing, and taken back to the Rachel and Leah Center. Again in the hands of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Janine is no longer a product of Lydia’s manipulation, not believing her when she exclaims that it was June’s fault that bad things happen to her.

Janine then runs into Esther (Mckenna Grace), who is being punished for her refusal of food, and convinces her to give in for the means of her survival. With Janine’s newfound manipulation tactics, and Esther’s knowledge of poisons, fans are predicting big things to come from the women in retaliation for Gilead’s mistreatment.

For June To Choose Her Lover

June’s love conflict, in which she has a past with her husband Luke, and a bond with Nick through their hardship in Gilead, is a major question Handmaid's Tale fans still have. In the series, June appears to show more affection to Nick, but she is currently living with Luke in Canada. The conflict also resides in Nick’s secret wife, appointed to him as a Commander, and Luke’s obvious disjunction between the true trauma June has faced, and how he thinks she should approach it.

With Nick stationed in Chicago as military personnel, and Luke in Canada raising Nicole, June’s primary goal has followed with getting revenge on Gilead and working towards the release of her daughter, Hannah. Eventually, as The Handmaid’s Tale draws to a close, viewers wish for June to finally end up with one of her lovers, and are continually divided into Team Nick versus Team Luke.

For Aunt Lydia To Redeem Herself

Season 4 exposed Lydia’s life prior to Gilead to reveal her nurturing side; one that she attempts to emulate in her position over the handmaids, but fails due to her harsh treatment and fear of the women’s subordination. Her empathy towards characters like Janine clashes with her own indoctrination of the Gileadean system, and as an extension, her drive for power.

Her nuanced persona has many fans believing that they may see a redemption arc take place in season 5, considering her apparent alliance with misfit Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), which could result in taking down Gilead from the inside using their positions of power. This assumption is also rooted in the narrative of The Testaments novel, in which Aunt Lydia is a main character.

