Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has touched on many hard-hitting themes with the talents of Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Joseph Fiennes across five seasons. At the center of the show’s horrors is the fictional Republic of Gilead. This theocratic totalitarian government promotes deeply conservative Christian values, although the official religion in the series remains unnamed. Many of the laws and behaviors promoted in Gilead stem from the teachings of the Bible, but, more often than not, these teachings are manipulated for a beneficial narrative of high-ranking men instead of religious practice.

Season 5 gave viewers more of a look into societal values in Gilead and how they are implemented despite the moral disarray while showcasing the hypocritical and sly natures of characters who play the game to survive. Although the promise of New Bethlehem is constructed as a modernized, liberalized version of Gilead that promotes religion but removes Handmaids and the death penalty, fans will have to wait until the release of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale for the progression of the location to unveil. In the meantime, it's a good time to review all the rules that keep Gilead afloat.

10 Enforced Social Stratification

One of the most prominent features of Gilead is its obsession with organizing its inhabitants into social rankings, depending on their use in society. At the top of this hierarchy is many male subgroups in Gilead: beginning with Commanders, then their Sons, the Eyes, Guardians, and at the lowest ranking, Economen. For women, their social stratification is denoted by a certain dress code of a modest nature and defined by color. The highest ranking women are Wives of Commanders, who must dress in teal, and their Daughters, who are dressed in a light pink until they’re of marriage age, where it changes to purple, followed closely by Aunts, who dress in brown color.

The most valuable of the women are Handmaids, who are dressed in red cloaks and dresses as a symbol of their fertility. Below them are Marthas dressed in light green, then Econowomen, who are dressed in gray. The enforced dress codes on women serve as a marker of each role — something men in Gilead do not have to have announced.

9 Birth Control and Rights Are Illegal

Part of the reason that the Republic of Gilead was formed was as a response to the declining birth rates on a global scale, which original religious members of the Sons of Jacob and their supporters argued was attributed to a culture of casual sex and drinking, the use of birth control and abortions, and environmental issues like pollution.

In Gilead, any form of birth control is illegal, for it goes against the idea of procreation and repopulating America. Alongside this, abortions are also illegal, irrespective of whether for medical or personal reasons, for they conflict against the religious beliefs in Gilead and the act of procreation.

8 Heterosexuality is Enforced

In keeping with Gilead’s hardline beliefs, homosexuality and any other sexuality or gender identity that is not in keeping with traditional binary thinking is denounced. To be caught engaging in a homosexual relationship ensures harsh punishment: for Emily (Alexis Bledel) and her relationship with a Martha, the Martha was subject to death by hanging, and Emily was forced to undergo genital mutilation, for it was believed that she had a redeemable quality in the form of her fertility.

Heterosexuality is forced in Gilead not just because of the religious aspects but because the theocracy believes that sexual encounters that are not intended for reproduction are a sin.

7 No Diversity in Religion

Another form of control, members of Gilead are coerced into acting a certain way and even to ascribe to a religion despite their own beliefs. A subtype of Christianity that follows the Old Testament, religion in Gilead is manipulated as a tool for power hierarchies to uphold their power under the guise of God, where many teachings of God are fitted into their own narratives.

There is no separation between the state and religion — in fact, religion is the fundamental basis of Gilead’s existence — the Republic is intolerant of any religious diversity. To practice any other religion, or talk negatively about the one practiced in Gilead, means certain death or punishment; and throughout the series, little snippets of characters who silently upkeep their true faiths are shown.

6 Women are Forbidden to Read or Write

Like the coercion of religious beliefs in Gilead, women are at the forefront of regulations of their freedom. Asides from the Handmaid’s sexual servitude and orchestration of their bodies, every woman in Gilead (asides Aunts) is subject to the removal of words and pens.

Not being allowed to read or write removes past freedom these women once had, where their new world is void of books, magazines, television, and any form of the written word, instead replaced by symbols in places such as shopping centers. The ban on women being able to read or write exists as an attempt to remove their personal and political agency.

5 Enforced Greetings and Language

A customary part of Gileadean society is the use of phrases that are meant to enforce a Biblical sense, which ends up becoming a mandatory greeting or response with no true meaning behind the intent.

"Blessed be the fruit," and the expected response, "May the Lord open," reminds viewers about the importance of procreation in Gilead, serving as a encouragement of fertility, and "Under His eye" serves as a warning that God is always watching (and Gilead’s other watchdogs, the Eyes). These practiced phrases echo a servitude that mimics a power relationship, much like a teacher and student, emphasizing Gilead’s social stratification.

4 Freedom of Speech is Illegal

With the Bible governing the decisions of Gilead’s rulings and punishments, the Commanders manipulate teachings to create disproportionate rulings. Conditioned with the belief that silence is safety, any member of Gilead who is not a Commander is rejected the privilege of their freedom of speech. Freedom of speech, in Gilead, would mean to voice disdain against any orders or treatment, to speak out of place, to speak with conviction about anything, or to question those of higher ranks.

Combined with the inability to read or write, public disapproval of Gilead seeks guaranteed punishment. To enforce censorship, many of those in Gilead are cautious of Guardians and Eyes, who are trained to report such behavior. Such surveillance serves as a silent reminder of their lack of privacy and freedom of expression.

3 Procreation is of Utmost Importance

One of the most fundamental aspects of Gilead, even before it was established, was to solve the fertility crisis, which was believed to be caused by a culture of promiscuity, birth control, and an overall diversion of core Christian beliefs and attitudes. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) even wrote a book, A Woman’s Place, as a promotional tool to reinvigorate women's domesticity, reminding her audience of the importance of childbearing to being a "strong" woman.

This manipulated vision of feminism served as inspiration for the Handmaid system, as well as the story of Rachel and Jacob in the Bible. The Handmaid system and subsequent Ceremony were conjured up with menial relevance to the Bible and were created to involve the Wives to make the ritualized rape seem less intrusive; by bringing in the scripture, the Commanders escaped any moral discrepancies or responsibility. Pregnant Handmaids are highly regarded in Gileadean society and treated better during the nine months until they give birth and become just another uterus.

2 Criminal Punishment is for Public Viewing

Viewers of The Handmaid’s Tale often come face-to-face with gruesome acts of violence outside of rape — ironically, these are sanctioned by the laws of Gilead rather than acts of defiance or self-defense. Punishment isn’t just a scare tactic in Gilead; it’s a lesson of disobedience and straying from God’s lessons, frequently served in the public eye or even with their involvement.

Such acts of retribution including hangings, death by shooting, and "particicutions" — where Handmaids must kill the offender with their bare hands. Punishment, it seems, is the only time when gender or social ranking becomes invalid — if the crime is shocking enough, that is.

1 All Women Exist Under the Patriarchy

The Handmaid’s Tale, at its core, functions to be a speculative piece of work that warns the dangers of reverting to traditionalist values that undermined women's freedom in society, featuring many truths of the horrors women have been subject to under male ruling. The most pertinent rule of Gileadean society is that it is a patriarchal form of government, whereby every woman exists under the supervision and laws of men. This change didn’t arise out of nowhere; instead, there were subtle rulings that slowly diminished women’s rights.

First, bank accounts under women’s names were frozen. Then, women couldn’t own property, which was reassigned to the closest male figure. Eventually, they were not allowed to work, travel alone, or access birth control without a signed form from their partner. Coercing economic and personal rights off of women evoked a lack of platforms to communicate the government's wrongdoings, where complacency and the inability to fight back allowed Gilead to indoctrinate and gain power.

