The following article contains discussions of sexual assault, torture, and suicide.

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, Hulu’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski, in a dystopian story about the concubine-like use of women to solve the global infertility crisis. Locked inside a heavily-guarded Gilead, all members of the ‘New America’ have been forced to neglect their identity for the sake of re-inhabiting the Earth with children. With its audacious, brazen storytelling and confronting scenes, the show has won the likes of millions of viewers.

With some characters' names entirely erased (such as June and Janine), it's forbidden to talk about the life before Gilead in fear of anarchy and an overthrow of the theocratic republic. Regardless of how well-intentioned or vile the characters are, their backstories provide an intricate look into their goals and motivations, and how they all got twisted amidst the Gileadean takeover.

June Osborne

June Osborne's (Moss) real name is erased, as per handmaid's rule, and she is known at the beginning the series as Offred, denoting that she belongs to Fred Waterford (Joesph Fiennes) under the handmaid system. Prior to the Republic of Gilead’s establishment, June was married to Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle), with whom she had a daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). Luke and June first began seeing each other when Luke was still married to Annie (Kelly Jenrette), whom he later divorced.

Due to their marriage being Luke’s second, June is considered an "adulteress" in Gilead, and because of her fertility, is forced to be a handmaid as reparation for her sin. June worked as an assistant book editor before Gilead declared that it was illegal for women to work, read, or own bank accounts. During the takeover, June, Luke, and Hannah attempt to escape to Canada, but are separated at the border, where June is sent to the Red Center to commence her handmaid training.

Serena Joy Waterford

Serena Joy Waterford (Strahovski) is a prisoner in a world she helped create, making her beyond vexed at her lack of power. She looks for any opportunity to regain some back — often at June's expense. A deeply religious woman, Serena authored a book titled A Woman’s Place, an anti-feminist, right-wing look into a woman's 'biological destiny' as child-bearers. She became a motivational speaker, where she framed fertility as a moral solution to the plummeting birth rates.

At one of her rallies, Serena is shot by a protester, presumably resulting in her not being able to have children. This fuels her hatred more, and when she recovers, Serena plans tactical terrorist attacks with her husband Fred, set to thrust theocratic beliefs only the world. When Gilead was established, however, Serena’s ideas were used as the blueprint for the social stratifications without her consultancy. Set in her place as a woman, Fred was allowed to attend meetings, while Serena slowly lost rights such as the ability to read or write.

Aunt Lydia

Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd, in one of her most essential performances) is one of the leaders at the Rachel and Leah Center (also known as the Red Center). One of the worst villains in The Handmaid's Tale, Lydia engages in brutalizations against the handmaids — from humiliations to mutilations to even stonings — under the belief that she is molding them into an embodiment of God’s best version of a woman. Prior to her role as an Aunt, Lydia worked as a school teacher, where it is also acknowledged that she quit her job in the family law sector. Lydia becomes deeply concerned about one of her students, Ryan (Ian Ho), who is sent to school with fast food and snacks, and who often has to wait hours for his mother Noelle (Emily Althaus) to pick him up.

As Lydia develops a friendship with Noelle in hopes for Ryan to have a better life, Noelle gives Lydia a makeover to impress principal Thorne (John Ortiz). However, when the principal Thorne rejects Lydia’s sexual advances due to the death of his wife, Lydia feels deeply ashamed and believes that Noelle was a bad influence. As revenge, Lydia reports Noelle to child services, where Ryan is taken away from her. During her flashbacks, Lydia remains to be a deeply religious person, with beliefs about women’s roles in society, though it is not explored how she became an Aunt.

Fred Waterford

The main source of June’s trauma, and one of the biggest reasons that Gilead exists, Fred Waterford is The Handmaid’s Tale's most horrible villain. His history as a rapist and misogynist, Fred’s ultimate demise at the hands of the handmaids in season 4 became a turning point in June and Serena’s relationship. Just as religiously aligned as his wife Serena, Fred managed a marketing agency responsible for promoting right-wing fundamentalist groups prior to the creation of Gilead; and advocated for Serena’s book ‘A Woman’s Place’ to lead the way in Gilead’s architecture.

Implementing the patriarchy by manipulating theocratic reign, Fred became a Commander through his association with the terrorist group, Sons of Jacob. They amassed their power through terrorist attacks against Congress, the court, and the White House, an idea originating from Serena and Fred’s political discussions.

Luke Bankole

June’s husband pre-Gilead, Luke Bankole is a kind, caring man who deeply loves June and their daughter Hannah, and, when Emily (Alexis Bledel) and Nicole cross the border, Luke takes Nicole into his care as his own.

Not much information is given about Luke's past, other than he used to work at the Suffolk County Office of Urban Planning, and that he used to be married to Annie, but left her to be with June. After he escaped to Canada, Luke, alongside Moira, began volunteering at a refugee centre set up for those who have escaped Gilead, which works to reunite families.

Nick Blaine

June's current lover and the biological father of Nicole, Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) is a mysterious character that isn’t offered much screen time in The Handmaid’s Tale series. Prior to the establishment of Gilead, Nick worked at a steel mill with his father and brother, until they all lost their jobs. Living in poverty and eager to help his family, Nick heads to a career center, where he meets Andrew Pryce (Robert Curtis Brown), who suggests that the religious group, the Sons of Jacob, will give him stable work.

Working as a driver for the Commanders (particularly Fred), Nick becomes unsure of Gilead’s purpose when Fred’s first handmaid takes her own life. Distraught by the handmaid’s actions, Nick joins the Eyes, a secret intelligence unit, to offer information on Commanders to persecute them for any wrongdoings. During Fred’s trips to Jezebels (an underground brothel), Nick meets Beth (Kristen Gutoskie) and becomes involved in Mayday. For his service in the Eyes, Nick is promoted to Commander status, where he currently is serving on the battlefield due to his past as a soldier during the Crusades.

Janine Lindo

A fan favorite, Janine Lindo (Madeline Brewer) has an upbeat that brightens the never-ending misery in Gilead. Her sometimes child-like antics can stem from her troubled history of trauma, which has sometimes clouded her ability to be an independent self. Janine worked as a barista at Denny’s, where she was subject to a brutal gang-rape that resulted in her pregnancy with her son Caleb (who dies in a car accident a year after they are separated in the rise of Gilead).

After a fling, Janine finds herself pregnant again. Unable to provide for a second child, Janine attends an appointment at an abortion clinic, where, unbeknownst to her, the doctor only cared for the declining birth rates. After manipulating Janine through horror stories and pleas about how great of a mother she’d be, Janine attends another clinic, which offers their support with her decision to terminate.

