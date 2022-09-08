From the literary and cinematic success of The Hunger Games to George Orwell’s 1984 becoming a best-seller following Donald Trump’s inauguration, the 2010s were a prime decade for dystopias. It was a time of rampant climate emergency and the global rise of right-wing extremism, and our anxieties were reflected in the media we consumed. The horrors of the 2010s haven’t exactly ended, but after so much despair and a two-year-long pandemic, the dystopia fever seems to be dying down. However, there is still a remnant of this era that remains a hit and, with the recent US Supreme Court attacks on reproductive rights, is more topical than ever: Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Created by Bruce Miller and starring Elisabeth Moss, the series came out in 2017 to critical acclaim. It is now going on its fifth season, expanding on the Christian fundamentalist dystopia in which fertile, uterus-having women are treated as State property. The show has renewed interest in Atwood’s novel, prompting the author to release a sequel in 2019, titled The Testaments, that is also set to receive a screen treatment from Hulu.

An Impressive Cast and Crew

This aura of success surrounding The Handmaid’s Tale may sometimes obscure the fact Miller’s show wasn’t the first attempt to bring Atwood’s nightmare to the screen. Back in 1990, German director Volker Schlöndorff helmed an adaptation of the novel starring Natasha Richardson (The Parent Trap) as the titular handmaid. The screenplay was signed by renowned playwright and screenwriter Harold Pinter (The French Lieutenant’s Woman), and the cast also featured Robert Duvall, Faye Dunaway, Aidan Quinn, and Elizabeth McGovern. It was a star-studded project, and, with Schlöndorff himself having won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival a few years prior for his 1979 film The Tin Drum, the movie seemed to have instant classic written all over it. And, yet, 30 years later, almost no one remembers it. Even at the time of its release, the film was critically panned and made less than $5 million at the box office - not even half of its $13 million budget. But how exactly did this happen?

How It Differs From the Book and Show

The 1990 version of The Handmaid’s Tale follows the exact same story as Atwood’s novel and Season 1 of the Hulu series: a woman named Kate (Richardson) tries to escape the country that was once the United States of America by crossing the border to Canada alongside her husband and young daughter. She’s captured, separated from her family, and sent to become a handmaid - a newly instituted caste of women who are ritually raped by the country’s most powerful and wealthy men and their wives with the goal of bringing more children into a world that was rendered largely infertile by pollution.

Kate is assigned to the household of Commander Fred (Duvall) and his wife, Serena Joy (Dunaway), where she receives her new “name,” the patronymic Offred. There are, of course, a few differences here and there: Atwood chose to keep her protagonist nameless, while Elisabeth Moss’ character is named June; Kate and Moira (McGovern) meet on their way to the Red Center instead of being longtime friends as they are in the book and the show, and Kate is said to have been a librarian instead of an editor in her pre-Gilead life. Still, the gist is pretty much the same. In fact, one could say that it’s precisely in this sameness that lies the issue.

Schlöndorff’s and Pinter’s approach to Offred’s story is quite faithful to their source material. Unlike the show, the movie doesn’t expand much on the original tale, and not just because the limited runtime doesn’t allow for the multi-episode world-building exercise that Miller’s series is partially known for. Even when sticking to the book’s plot, The Handmaid’s Tale (the show) gives whole new voices to some of its characters and adds depth to previously shallow waters. For instance, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is given a full-fledged personality, while in the book and in the movie (played here by Victoria Tennant), the character is just a stand-in for Gilead’s regime. Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy is based on current right-wing pundits like Tomi Lahren, while Dunaway’s is closer to the former middle-aged televangelist created by Atwood. Where Miller decided to go with a diverse cast, focusing the show’s debate exclusively around sexual and gendered oppression, Schlöndorff played up the white supremacist aspect of Gilead with impressive shots of Black extras being marched to God knows where and Nazi Germany-evoking livestock wagons packed with recently captured women.

The Protagonist

But the biggest difference between how the show and the movie treat its source material is in the characterization of its protagonist. Atwood’s Offred is not a freedom fighter, nor does she become one over the course of the novel. She’s just a regular individual swallowed by an enormous fascist wave. She isn’t exactly complicit in her own oppression, but she doesn’t know how to fight back either. Offred was supposed to be a representative of the post-second wave feminism liberal white women, who believed their rights were secure and that the real fight was over even as conservative forces rose to power and gained space on national television.

And, through her narration, that’s precisely the character that we meet: a woman shocked that she missed all the signs of upcoming doom, utterly alone and just doing her best to survive. It’s a far cry from the rebellious June portrayed by Moss, even in the show’s first season. Kate, on the other hand, is a lot closer to her book counterpart. Richardson plays a very quiet, introspective, and often passive character, and her performance is a lot more discreet than Moss’. It is not through Kate’s actions and words that we see her fear and anger at Gilead but in the smallest details of Richardson’s expression, such as a mouth twitch or a more pointed gaze.

Or, at least, that’s the impression viewers get if they know the story beforehand. In a way, Kate’s characterization in The Handmaid’s Tale suffers from the same problem as Katniss's (Jennifer Lawrence) in the Hunger Games movies. In the books, both characters are the narrators of their own stories, which gave readers insight into their emotions even when they were doing their best to go unnoticed. In the movies, however, they often come off as apathetic, their inexpressive facade read not as a necessary disguise, but taken at face value. In a 2018 interview with Variety, Atwood claimed that Pinter’s original screenplay for the movie included a voiceover that Schlöndorff decided to do without at the last minute.

Thus, while book fans might be able to read a lot into Richardson’s (and Dunaway’s, and McGovern’s) incredibly nuanced performance, the character can also come off as monotone and bland to those that know nothing about the original text. Worst of all, it may sometimes seem like Kate is incapable of understanding the gravity of the situation she is in. This isn’t helped by the fact that Schlöndorff often fails to convey the true horror felt by the women of Gilead. Though the film’s scenery is oppressive and bleak in its mundanity, and the crowd shots present us with a world filled with despair, Kate’s fellow handmaids frequently feel excessively acquainted with their new role in society. It’s almost as if Gilead’s regime was already decades old, and not newly instated.

The Ending

There is one major point in which Schlöndorff and Pinter stray from Atwood’s novel: what happens to Offred after she is taken by the Eyes. It’s the same point in which the series is forced to fly solo, opening Gilead’s doors to the rest of the world around it. However, the movie doesn’t expand much on what it receives from its source material. Instead, it cuts things off. While Atwood leaves us wondering about Offred’s fate and closes her book off with a biting epilogue in which future historians excuse the crimes of Gilead, Schlöndorff and Pinter dispose of the epilogue to give their main character a somewhat happy ending.

Our doubts are answered with a final scene of Kate living in a trailer on a snowy mountain, smuggled out of Gilead by Nick (Quinn) and his Mayday buddies. This time, the voiceover was not cut. It’s an ending that isn’t exactly bad - Offred being safe and sound was always a possibility -, but that sure takes a lot from the story in terms of impact. Such a classic happy ending also feels unearned and out of place in a movie as intimate and hopeless as The Handmaid’s Tale. Though there's no way of knowing for sure, it's the kind of final scene that reeks of a last-minute studio demand.

The Movie Adaptation Leaves Much to Be Desired

The shortcomings of Schlöndorff’s Handmaid’s Tale aren’t restricted to its plot nor to its relation to Atwood's book. Though the director shows a lot of skill in his camerawork, other technical aspects of the movie leave a lot to be desired. The film has some amazing, unforgettable scenes, such as the horrifying salvaging of the political prisoner dubbed rapist by the hands of an angry mob of handmaids. The shot of the execution grounds seen from above, with the serving red-clad handmaids, the blue-dressed wives, and the white-robed Red Center “apprentices” forming a likeness of the American flag - all of it is nothing short of a chef’s kiss. Still, the film’s unimaginative cinematography and odd-paced editing give it some serious made-for-TV vibes, and the melodramatic music insertions rob many scenes of their emotional impact.

Who Is This Movie For?

But even though Schlöndorff’s movie is far from being a cinematic masterpiece, it still has its merits. Then why was it so quickly forgotten? Well, for starters, production and distribution company Cinecom Pictures wasn’t sure which audience this movie was for. Feminist pictures weren’t exactly all the rage with Reagan Era moviegoers, and The Handmaid’s Tale was deemed excessively radical by studio execs. So Cinecom decided to go a totally different route with the film’s marketing and make it look like an erotic thriller. The most well-known poster for the movie depicts a naked Natasha Richardson covered with a piece of red cloth, with Duvall and Dunaway looking intently at her back. Some of the marketing material came with suggestive taglines like “A haunting tale of sexuality in a country gone wrong” and “Branded. Sold. Controlled. Now she belongs to the State.” The closest one could get to the actual theme of the film was “One woman's story. Every woman's fear”, which is just plain weak.

To make matters worse, the critics of the early 90s were not kind to The Handmaid’s Tale. One particular egregious review called both the movie and the book “paranoid poppycock,” an assessment that clashes with Atwood’s claim that she hasn’t used anything that hasn’t been done somewhere by an authoritarian regime in her novel and that feels incredibly tactless nowadays, considering the current state of reproductive rights in the US. Still, some comments did have a point, such as Roger Ebert’s remarks that the film is curiously muted for its amount of anger and that it suffers from a lack of focus.

Despite the efforts of its main cast, and even of its director, The Handmaid’s Tale is a subpar film. Nonetheless, it deserves at least a bit of recognition for the strength of its performances and some of its more striking visuals. Sadly, the movie isn’t available to stream anywhere right now, but you can rent it or buy it on VOD if you want to check it out for yourself.