The Handmaid’s Tale is about to enter into its fifth season on Hulu. So much has happened with June (Elisabeth Moss) and her fellow tortured handmaids. In Season 4, we finally got a bit of hope as Gilead starts to show signs of weakness. Unfortunately, the PTSD is here to stay and even if you can get out of Gilead, can you ever get the Gilead out of yourself? Let’s look back at Season 4 and see where we left June and the rest of the crew.

A Second Escape Plan

After helping a plane full of children escape to Canada, June was shot, but the handmaids are able to get her to a safe house. The house belongs to Esther (McKenna Grace), who is only 14 years old, but is married to an elder Commander Keyes. He seems to be suffering from dementia, which Esther is taking full advantage of. As June is nursed back to health by Esther, Janine (Madeline Brewer), Alma (Nina Kiri), and Brianna (Bahia Watson), and two other handmaids, June begins to feel protective of Esther. When she learns that a bunch of townspeople gang raped Esther, June holds a pseudo-trial in the barn and has Esther execute one of the rapists.

This inspires June to once and for all take her power back and plan another escape from Gilead. When she scouts out a new house for the AWOL handmaids to go next, she discovers a brothel, filled with a bunch of high ranking commanders and Jezebels. Esther concocts a poisonous berry cocktail for them, and together they poison a bunch of the commanders. Unfortunately, the Eyes find the farmhouse soon after, led by Nick (Max Minghella), who takes June into custody. She is tortured to give up the handmaids' location. She refuses, and they throw two Marthas off a roof for her refusal. Nothing seems to work until they bring in her daughter Hannah and threaten to harm her. June is devastated to see that the now older Hannah not only doesn't remember her, but is frightened of her.

June is helpless and gives up the location where they are hiding at Esther’s farm. They are captured and sentenced to the “Magdelene Colony,” which is somehow the worst part of Gilead. However, en route to the Colony, the truck stops at a train tracks and the handmaids all make a break for it. We watch the six girls run for their lives. The driver manages to shoot and kill two of them while June and Janine manage to get away and jump over the tracks before the train comes. Alma and Brianna are not as lucky and are killed by the oncoming train. Finally free, June and Janine have to hide in a train car filled with cold milk (blech) to get away. When the train stops, they find themselves in Chicago. Chicago isn’t technically in Gilead, but it’s real close and Gilead is closing in to take the city. June and Janine find a group of fighters to join. Their leader, Steven (Omar Maskati), agrees to grant them refuge, as long as one of them orally pleasures him (double blech). June is horrified, but Janine agrees as she believes it’s better than being alone on the streets. June, not pleased at all with Janine’s newfound “relationship” with Steven, wants to leave. Janine decides to go with her, and they are immediately caught up in the bombing of the city.

Meanwhile, Back in Gilead...

Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) is in some serious trouble since it was his handmaid, June, that led the rebellion. He is fully prepared to be executed, but instead is hired on as a consultant for the Commander Council. He doesn’t have the power he had, but they still need his strategic brain.

Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is also in deep after letting the handmaids escape. She is being pushed into early retirement by her hungry predecessor Aunt Ruth (Jeananne Goossen). Lydia approaches Lawrence with a deal. If he gets her reinstated as an active Aunt, she will help him be reinstated to the council with all the dirt she has on all the Commanders on the council. Their plan works, and the Commanders take Lawrence’s advice to have a temporary cease fire at their borders to allow for some humanitarian aid to come in. He is pretty pleased with himself until he realizes they only agreed because they were planning an air attack on Chicago.

The Waterfords' New Life

Meanwhile, in Canada, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) who turned on each other when they realized that they may have to pay actual consequences for their horrifying actions in Gilead. When they hear about the plane landing with all the escapees, Serena tries to make a play for a reconciliation, but Fred has no interest. Things get reallycomplicated when Agent Tuello (Sam Jaeger) gives Serena the results of her physical, and it turns out she is pregnant. Everything Serena has ever wanted she now has, and she is incarcerated. Realizing she will have to raise the baby on her own, she sends a request to Rita (Amanda Brugel) to see if her former Martha will sign on to be a caregiver for her unborn child. Rita considers it but soon sends a letter informing her she will not help her and instead lets Fred in on the secret, which Serena asked her specifically not to do. It’s almost like if you abuse someone for years, they’re not really interested in helping or following your wishes. Regardless, Fred and Serena have to come together to be united against June and her testimony. They finally decide to strike a deal and inform the ICC about all the inner workings of Gilead in exchange for his and Serena’s release.

Moira (Samira Wiley) who has been working with a relief organization, is stunned when she arrives in Chicago to find June among the rubble after the bombing. Moira convinces June to leave with her on the rescue boat to Canada. After a perilous journey and having to convince some Gilead border guards that June is a relief worker not an escapee, June finally makes it to Canada.

It Might Be Time for Some Therapy

June is then reunited with Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) and Rita, along with her daughter Nicole. June's return to normalcy is far from quick as she is immediately told that Serena is pregnant, which sends her into a rage. Luke only begins to understand her trauma after he sits in on her testimony when she appears before the International Criminal Court. Later that night, June forces herself upon Luke, and he realizes that she needs some serious therapy.

June’s old friend from Gilead, Emily (Alexis Bledel), has returned to being a counselor and runs a group therapy session for former prisoners of Gilead. Emily seems like she is working through her trauma and has a good grip on her new reality until a former Martha approaches her for forgiveness and Emily won’t give her the time of day. When the former Martha dies by suicide, Emily has no sympathy. Moira is a part of the group and really wants the group to work toward leaving their trauma in the past and finding a way forward. When June arrives, she is angry and taps into all their anger, including Emily's. Moira is uneasy at the rage that June stirs up and worries the the group is choosing the wrong path.

Meanwhile, Janine, who was captured in the Chicago bombing, and Esther are now back to being handmaids. Esther is on a hunger strike and Janine doesn’t want to be there either. However, under Aunt Lydia’s careful eye, Janine convinces Esther to end her hunger strike and join her in becoming a dutiful handmaid. Aunt Lydia beams with pride and is once again promoted to her position of power.

Fred Waterford Gets His Comeuppance

June is absolutely infuriated to hear about the Waterfords' immunity deal with the ICC; however, Agent Tuello arranges for her to meet with Commander Lawrence. See, Gilead is not all that happy with Fred since he chose to spill all of Gilead’s secrets to save his own butt. Gilead offers Tuello 22 prisoners for Fred, so they can “handle it internally.” Just as Fred thinks he is free and is ready to flee the country, Tuello arrests him and takes him back to Gilead. He is terrified to face the Commanders, but Fred only wishes that’s what he was facing. Instead, Lawrence arranges for him to be dropped in No Man’s Land, and June and her new gang of angry former handmaids rip him from limb to limb and execute him. It is brutal. Serena, unaware of this, receives a package from June in the mail, which includes Fred’s finger and his wedding ring.

June heads back home, still covered in blood, to see Nicole. Luke is horrified realizing what June has done and June is pretty sure her future is uncertain at that point. She may have passed the point of no return with her beloved Luke, so she tells him she’s going to take off. And that is where Season 4 leaves us.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premieres September 14 on Hulu.