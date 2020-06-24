‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here to Be Uncomfortably Timely

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, which continues the increasingly bleak story of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) in a totalitarian, theonomic near-future. In addition to leading the charge with her powerhouse performance, Moss will also make her directorial debut.

Although there’s plenty of new footage to get excited about in the teaser—including what’s next for Samira Wiley‘s refugee Moira—it’s unclear just when we’ll get season 4 in the wake of the COVID shutdown. When Collider’s Christina Radish spoke to Moss about the film Shirley, the Emmy-winner offered an update:

Yes, we have a production call, every week, and we have a producer call, every week. There have been a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is basically gone to every single department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their daily process is, and what they’re looking for and what they need, in order to feel safe, which I think is a really important part of it. There’s a lot of stuff that’s above my pay grade and above my head, that we’re all reading about in the Hollywood Reporter. But for us, as producers, and for most producers, it’s about, how do you do it and be safe? That’s all. Human life is not worth making a TV show for. Everyone wants to go back to work because we love what we do, and there’s also people that need to support their families and themselves. The producers contributed to a fund for our crew, that is out of our own pockets and has nothing to do with our larger corporation. We put a lot of money into it, and we’ve been keeping our crew going through that and supporting them being out of work. But we’ve gotta do it safely, and we’re just trying to figure that out. It’s all new territory, and we’re all in the same boat here.

Check out the trailer below. The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu for season 4 in 2021. For more on the series, here is our own Liz Shannon Miller on why season 4 needs to let June go full Breaking Bad.