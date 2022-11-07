In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, the Americans launch their raid on the wife school, with June and Luke hoping for Hannah. Elsewhere in Toronto, the tension between Serena and Mrs. Wheeler grows closer to a boiling point. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence makes a surprising proposal. The episode also marks Bradley Whitford's series directorial debut. This week’s accompanying inside look breaks down the ninth episode, titled “Allegiance.”

The clip begins by hitting on June (Elisabeth Moss) and Nick's (Max Minghella) meeting. Executive producer Eric Tuchman explains how June struggled to accept Nick's rejection of Tuello's offer. Similarly, Nick also thought June should have taken Commander Lawrence's offer. Moss notes that this was a moment where June wondered if Nick was who she thought. A fair assumption given how many of Nick's motives are often unclear, even if viewers and June know him to be well-intentioned. Furthermore, Minghella notes Nick's struggle with his own emotions. He cares for June but will choose the brain-over-heart route, whether he wants to or not. Ultimately, the two love each other deeply but can't be together -- every June and Nick shipper's worst nightmare.

Next, Yvonne Strahovski (Serena) and Tuchman dive into that shocking Serena moment when she fled, with Noah, from the fertility center. Since the late stages of Serena's pregnancy and Noah's birth, Serena slowly became a handmaid to the Wheelers. Strahovski notes how things have taken quite a turn for Serena. Tuchman mentions Serena's maternal instinct kicking in, which Strahovski supports by saying how running is Serena's best bet. As viewers saw, Serena was able to hitch a ride away from the center, but where she went or what her fate is remains to be seen.

Finally, the clip celebrates Whitford making his series directorial debut with the episode. Executive producers Warren Littlefield and Bruce Miller both express what a joy it was to watch Whitford step into the role, with Miller praising how well Whitford knows the show. He adds that Moss' prior directing experience for the series helped Whitford in the endeavor. Whitford also says directing was a joy for him. As the clip wraps up, Moss, Strahovski, and Minghella heap on the well-deserved praise for Whitford.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It was created by Miller who executive produces alongside Moss, Tuchman, Littlefield, Yahlin Chang, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes Samira Wiley, O-T Fagbenle, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Sam Jaeger, and Amanda Brugel.

The Season 5 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale airs Wednesday, November 9. Episodes 1-9 are streaming now on Hulu. Watch the latest featurette below: