Gilead is building its ranks. TVLine has confirmed that Hulu's original series The Handmaid's Tale has recruited New Amsterdam's Genevieve Angelson to the Season 5 cast. Angelson also announced the news on her Twitter account, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in costume for the show. Angelson is the second newest addition to the season after Christine Ko.

Angelson is set to play Mrs. Wheeler, who's described as "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto." Based on the recently released Season 5 teaser, Serena will use Commander Waterford's death to her (and Gilead's) advantage. As viewers already know, Serena is a calculating and clever person. Mrs. Wheeler's admiration of Serena suggests she will only bolster Serena's agenda, which could spell disaster for the resistance.

Prior to The Handmaid's Tale, Angelson is most recently known for her role as Dr. Mia Castries in the NBC series New Amsterdam. She has held additional recurring roles in shows such as Apple TV's The Afterparty, and the Amazon originals Flack and Good Girls Revolt, among other recurring and guest spots. Angelson's feature credits include The Upside and Spare Room.

The Handmaid's Tale first premiered in 2017 and is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Set in a dystopian version of the U.S., now called Gilead, the show primarily follows June (Elisabeth Moss), one of several women forced to be a handmaid whose sole purpose is to bear children for affluent families who are unable to do so themselves. Since then, the show has chronicled June's mission to escape Gilead and bring its demise with the help of a resistance network.

Season 5 stars Moss, Angelson, Ko, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Amanda Brugel, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, and Sam Jaeger. The series was created by Bruce Miller, who executive produces with Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14 with new episodes releasing weekly. The first four seasons are available now on the streamer.

Here's the official synopsis for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5: