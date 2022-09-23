This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.

The clip breaks down episode 3, titled “Border." Elisabeth Moss (June) breaks down a bit more of June’s motive to keep fighting – not just for Hannah, but for a better world in general. Mayday has been a recurring topic throughout the show, so while June was largely focused on gaining intel for Hannah, it’s also notable that she and Moira (Samira Wiley) found an established outpost specifically for the operation. The extent of Mayday’s involvement this season has yet to be seen, though it’s likely June will continue to use any resource available to find her daughter.

As the inside look continues, creator and executive producer Bruce Miller gives viewers some more light-hearted insight about the general atmosphere on set and how it helps everyone get into a better head space to focus on the grim subject matter of the show. He then leads into Nick (Max Minghella) and June’s relationship, which has been arguably one of the biggest relationships in the show since Season 1. Minghella and Moss both detail the love their two characters have for one another, and how it continues to be on display in this week’s episode.

Finally, executive producer Eric Tuchman and Yvonne Strahovski (Serena) delve a little more into how the funeral potentially elevated Serena’s status within Gilead. This is a key story thread for the season, and the episode itself builds upon the end of episode 2 and sets up what’s to come for Serena.

The Handmaid’s Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is executive produced by Miller, Moss, Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Christine Ko, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 are streaming now on Hulu. New episodes drop weekly every Wednesday. Check out the inside look clip below: