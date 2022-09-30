Editor's Note: The following contains The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 spoilers. Additionally, this article contains references to sexual assault.The Handmaid’s Tale is currently in its fifth season and over the years, the show has contructed and demolished so many core relationships. None more interesting than that of Janine (Madeline Brewer) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). These women bond in the first episode of the series when Janine is brought to the Red Center and experiences Lydia’s wrath for the first time. Since then, they have frequently floated in and out of each other’s orbits with increasing emotional significance. The love and fear they share for one another have the potential to throw each woman off balance. Now, in Season 5, we begin to understand just how deep this river runs.

How Janine and Aunt Lydia's Relationship Begins

Image Via Hulu

When we first meet Janine, she has a rebellious, feisty spirit, and it is clear in her attitude that she considers herself undaunted by this new regime of Gilead. It isn’t until the head authority figure in her Handmaid’s training, Aunt Lydia, steps in with a punishment of biblical proportions that her spirit is broken and she begins an inevitable downward spiral. In addition to causing her physical harm, Aunt Lydia exercises her power at every turn to belittle Janine. She places her in a shame circle and forces her to testify that she was gang-raped while the other Handmaids point fingers and say “her fault”. After removing her eye, and stripping her of her dignity, Janine has become malleable, and the first Handmaid in June’s (Elizabeth Moss) immediate circle to become pregnant and give birth to a healthy baby girl. It is no wonder Aunt Lydia is pleased with her, even for a short while. Janine has fulfilled the purpose of her training and has become a success story, a point of pride for the formidable Aunt Lydia.

The first time that Lydia shows Janine affection is a striking abnormality for the Aunt. Janine, because of her mutilated appearance is heartbroken after being left out of a lavish public party. Aunt Lydia soothes her, calling her by her first name, promising her desserts, and giving her a kiss when Janine dutifully, if sadly, complies. She truly values Janine’s sacrifices in the name of God to become a better Handmaid and is visibly frustrated that vanity is preventing others from seeing her the same way. Lydia sees Janine as a good girl who is unfairly judged and misunderstood. This is the first inclination of a softening heart that audiences preview for Aunt Lydia.

Janine’s Fragile Mental State Soon Causes Her to Backslide into Erratic and Dangerous Behaviour

She takes her baby daughter from the Commander and his wife and threatens to jump off a bridge with the baby in her arms. When Janine is being coaxed down by June, she unveils just how extensive her psychological damage is after not only being forced to give up her child but having been manipulated by the man of the house. She was coerced into sexually explicit acts with the promise of a new life and a family that she would never have. Janine hands over the baby but throws herself into the water below. This act forces Lydia to acknowledge that the theocracy she serves harms her girls, despite her justifications of “keeping them safe” with her strictness. Instead of reevaluating the role she plays, she calls Janine a “stupid girl” as she lies in recovery. The very next time we see the two together, Lydia has gathered the other Handmaids to have Janine stoned for endangering a child. Lydia’s tears insinuate that she feels pressured by her belief in God’s will to complete this awful task. Thankfully, rebellious Handmaids put an end to this atrocity before it can start, sparing Aunt Lydia the pain of having to accept that she is at the heart of the girl’s continued harm.

Instead, Janine is sent to the Colonies as punishment for her crimes but ultimately returns to service due to a shortage of Handmaids. Aunt Lydia is the one to retrieve her, and we see traces of just how grateful Janine is to her throughout the season. Lydia too is recovering from an attack, and Janine fawns over her, giving her well wishes and expressing her gratitude by extending her prayers and bringing Lydia tea. In this harrowing moment in Season 3, creator and showrunner Bruce Miller provides insight into the brutal actions incurred by Janine’s sweetness: “She’s furious and frightened of her own girls”. The brutal beating of Janine that follows is an attempt by Aunt Lydia to regain control and to once again be viewed by her peers as an admonishing authority figure. Later, we will observe that instead of lashing out at the weakest girl to amplify her image, she will take refuge in Janine’s caring nature when everyone else turns their back on her.

Religion Played a Role in Aunt Lydia's Relationships Well Before Gilead

Image via Hulu

In the days before Gilead, Aunt Lydia used religion to establish meaningful connections with the people she cared about. One day, she has a dark encounter with her own sexual desires that lead her down a road of such extreme shame that she acts out. Her one-track mind to correct “moral weakness” causes her to lose everyone that cares about her in one fell swoop. Because of this, she has learned that maintaining control to enact God’s will is the highest sacrifice she can make. She serves a higher purpose to distract from being unable to fill a void of love in her own life. Gilead has given her the platform to do so on a large scale. Janine’s eventual conformity to the system is Lydia’s absolution of guilt from her past, she has saved a lost soul.

Janine Is Prone to Being Manipulated By Those Around Her

Whether it be at a crisis pregnancy center, by her Commander, or by some schmuck that runs a Mayday shelter that wants sex in exchange for shelter and food, Janine is impressionable. Torn down by the institutions that control her, Janine is susceptible to those who want to save her. Lydia, in this way, is not only her oppressor but her saviour because she is the only one who possesses the authority to see to it that she’s not harmed. This is exemplified when Commander Lawrence (Bradly Whitford) all but gives Aunt Lydia a free pass to be as violent as she sees fit towards Janine after she is captured from her most recent escape attempt in Chicago. At this time, Lydia has all the incentive in the world to do so, she has been pushed to the fringes by her colleagues and is rapidly losing control over her temperament in these times of extreme stress. And yet, when she is reunited with Janine, her pleas to not be sent back into service as a Handmaid are met with tenderness and affection instead of forcefulness and hostility.

Janine is no longer buying into Lydia’s narrative that June is to blame for all of her pain and suffering, but she recognizes that under Aunt Lydia's wing is her only safe haven. In turn, Lydia is defensive of the now feeble Janine. With other Aunts insult her or suggest she be sent elsewhere, Lydia is suddenly her champion. She has now attracted unwanted attention from others that she’s displaying preferential treatment. In private she promises Janine, “You’ll be alright, dear. I’ll take care of you.” When Ester (Mckenna Grace) is introduced as a problematic Handmaid for Lydia to battle, she considers Janine’s suggestions as though she were an equal – giving her the chance to form a connection with Ester before she goes ahead with a physical punishment for her unruliness. Janine is now an ally that she can use to do her bidding.

Janine Is Much Easier to Control Now Than Ever Before

Years of brutalization and trauma have caused Janine to revert to infant-life behaviour, and now she has set her sights on making Lydia proud so she can feel whole again. Aunt Lydia perceives this dedication as loyalty and keeps the girl close. In a way, their relationship is loving but transactional. In a 2021 post-Season 4 interview, Dowd implies that this relationship might just become something that threatens the walls Lydia has built up around herself in order to do her job: “if you begin to care about someone or love someone, you’re going to have a little bit of a problem keeping those walls intact. And so I think that has happened for Lydia”.

In Season 5, Aunt Lydia's Walls Begin to Crumble

Image via Hulu

In Season 5, Episode 3, “Border”, Janine is once again lying in a hospital bed with little hope of recovery after being poisoned. When Aunt Lydia visits her, it is a much different picture than the last time she stood over a recovering Janine in Season 1. No matter how hard she tries, or how much discipline she enforces, Aunt Lydia cannot seem to keep her girls safe. When she drops to her knees at Janine’s bedside and begs God for forgiveness, she isn’t praying for Janine’s sins to be absolved, but for her own. She weeps, “She does not deserve this…please do not punish her to teach me a lesson.” Viewers have never known Lydia to show such an outward display of remorse and regret. She promises change, praying “I will turn things around…I will do things differently.” Later that same episode, she backs up her words with actions. She arranges for her daughter Angela to be brought to the hospital by Mrs. Putnam (Ever Carradine), hoping the presence of the child she loves so dearly will bring her some peace. Lydia remains hopeful that Janine will recover and is once again brought to tears when Mrs. Putnam promises to carry on Janine’s legacy through her daughter. When Janine wakes up and shows improvements in her condition, it is almost as though Lydia perceives this as validation from God. By attempting to heal the pain she’s caused Janine with kindness, she has kept her promise to turn things around and Janine was brought back to her, hopefully, so she can continue to be inspired and learn for her generosity and resilience.

It can be said that Janine exhibits many behaviours of someone with Stockholm syndrome towards aunt Lydia, she has formed a deep connection with someone who oppresses her and has developed sympathy for them, no matter how unwarranted it may seem. What is interesting is that Aunt Lydia displays Transference, where someone projects displaced feelings that have been repressed onto another individual. Perhaps now, Lydia is mourning everyone and everything she lost because of her lifelong thirst for control, shame, and piousness, and Janine helped her see that her devotion to Gilead comes at a great cost. Both Janine and Lydia will have to put their relationship under the microscope to put into practice what they have learned from one another if either of them hopes to once again achieve inner peace.