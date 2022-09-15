Editor's note: This interview contains spoilers for the 2-episode Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale.The Handmaid's Tale has returned for its fifth season and things will never be the same again for its cast of characters. Last season focused on June (Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaping Gilead, which was fraught with disaster and fresh horrors. Eventually, June was able to seek asylum in Canada, but Janine was taken back to the Republic of Gilead, where she is placed back under the watchful eye of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). The season came to a close in shocking fashion, with June and other former handmaids seeking vengeance against Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by chasing him down and beating him to death in a forest in No Man's Land. The new season picks up mere hours after that fateful night and sets the stages for new anxiety-churning drama for its cast of characters as they navigate tenuous freedom in Canada and the eerie evolution occurring within Gilead.

In a 1-on-1 interview ahead of The Handmaid's Tale's two-episode Season 5 premiere, Collider chatted with Madeline Brewer about whether filming the series is emotionally exhausting for her, Janine's journey into becoming more like June now that June is no longer in Gilead, whether her relationship with Esther is sincere, and Janine's desire to see her daughter again.

Collider: I know as a viewer, the show is extremely emotionally exhausting. What is it like for you and do you have to find ways to separate yourself from what's happening in the series?

MADELINE BREWER: I wish that I had a really poignant answer for that, but I just have so much fun at work. I have so much fun. I love my coworkers. I love the people I work with. Our whole crew is the best crew on the planet. We just have a great time. The emotional preparation for certain things, yes, is very heavy, but it's also something that I really love to do so it doesn't really feel that heavy. I feel like I should say it is, really, but it's not. I love this character so much. I love this show so much. I love these people.

Image via Hulu

For this season, are there any really rewarding parts of Janine's story that really stood out to you?

BREWER: This season? Well, yeah, Janine steps into some June energy this season and that's so rewarding to see the way that her friend has so impacted her. Now that June is gone from Gilead and Janine is there, Janine steps up in a way that she was happy to never do while June was there but realizing that there is an absence, there is a missing piece, and someone needs to fill that role. I don't think you can get through Gilead at all without a June. So I think Jeanine recognizes that these new girls, she needed to be their June, a version of her.

She has a bond there with Esther. Can you talk a little bit about that, I don't know if it's exactly a mentorship, but that connection that they have because they've been through so much together already?

BREWER: Yeah, first of all, I love McKenna [Grace]. I love that girl. She's just so much fun to work with, and she's so... Oh my God, what a prolific teenager she is. It's wacko. But yeah, I think part of it is the fact that Janine, I think it's necessary for her to mentor and to guide in the way that she was guided by June. But I also think that she recognizes that this girl is, "How can I keep her alive? I can't allow her to make the same mistakes that I made," because she knows what to expect. And not underneath Janine's watchful eye, literally, will she allow someone else to go through what she's gone through and to make the mistakes that she's made, and one of them being Warren. I think that she's been through so much, and she can't watch it happen to someone else. Also, there's the motherhood element that she's like, "Look at this little baby bird that I must nurture."

Image via Hulu

Esther accuses her of using her to see her child at the Putnams' place. How does that resonate with Janine? Did she consciously choose to maneuver herself in, so she does get to see her daughter again, or is it more of it just happened that way?

BREWER: I think that Janine is always conjuring a plan to go and see her daughter. I think it's just built into her. So I don't think that she sees it as manipulation or as in using Esther. I think that she's just... It's always at the forefront of her mind. Can I see my daughter? Will I be able to see my daughter? So everything else is secondary. But I think that she also, in a very real way, she knows this household, she knows this man, she knows this wife, she knows, I think, that at the very least, it is a safe-ish household. It's a good... They're incredibly wealthy, the silver lining things of like, "Well, yeah, you get raped monthly, but you have a really nice room." The little things that only Janine would be like, "But yeah, the silver lining things that of course," "But if that's how you survive." Because that's how she survived, finding something good to hold onto.

Then a fun question off of that grim reminder of this world that they're living in. When I do character work, I always come up with songs and playlists and stuff like that. So I'm so curious if Janine has an anthem or something you listen to get into her headspace before going on set.

BREWER: Let me look at my Spotify playlist because I do.

I knew you would have one.

BREWER: I really do. I do that for every character I play usually has kind of a, I don't know how else to describe [it], trigger song. For Janine, it is" All I Have To Do Is Dream" by the Everly Brothers. That's one. "This Bitter Earth" by Dinah Washington. "I Only Want to Be With You" by Dusty Springfield. "You've Got A Friend" by James Taylor. Yeah, those are some of them.

Image via Hulu

The new season of The Handmaid's Tale is streaming now on Hulu. Check back in a few weeks to see our full interview with Madeline Brewer, where we unpack some heavy spoilers later in the season.

