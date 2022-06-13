Hulu has just revealed the release date for the fifth season of its hit dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale. The series will return for its fifth season on September 14, 2022. Also revealed with the release date are several new images from the upcoming season.

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will find June coming to face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford. In the aftershock of the previous season, June will struggle to redefine her identity and purpose. Meanwhile, the widowed Serena will attempt to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's reach creeps into Canada. Season 5 will also see Commander Lawrence working with Aunt Lydia as he works to reform Gilead and rise to power. And June, Luke, and Moira will fight Gilead from afar as they continue their mission to find and save Hannah, June's daughter.

The two new images show both Serena and June, two contrasting characters within the series. Serena, Commander Waterford's wife, is shown in mourning apparel, complete with a black veil and gown. However, instead of looking particularly mournful, Serena instead appears, well, serene. A small smile rests on her face as she looks down at an unseen object (maybe her late husband's grave?). Certainly, for a mourning widow, the new season will find Serena in a more dynamic state of her life.

The other new image released shows June, formerly known in Gilead as Offred, dressed contrasted from Serena, in white. However, June looks anything but at peace. Her eyes locked with the viewers, and her mouth turned into a snarl. June, off of her murder of Commander Waterford, is ready for a fight.

The Handmaid's Tale originally premiered in 2017 on Hulu. The series stars Elisabeth Moss as June, the series' protagonist. The series also stars Yvonne Strahovski as Serena. Along with Strahovski and Moss, the series also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television. The series is executive produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd.

As earlier mentioned, Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14, 2022. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on the streamer. Until then, however, take a look at the first look images below:

