Editor's Note: The following contains The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 spoilers.One of The Handmaid’s Tale’s most profound achievements is the nuance with which it portrays female relationships. June (Elizabeth Moss) has cultivated many strong bonds with allies over the past 5 seasons, and she has also made some powerful enemies. Another prominent female figure, Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) is typically shown to keep her cards close to her chest, so her relationships with her supposed friends in Gilead, or with her husband, are not always as they appear. In this season, since her husband’s death and subsequent relocation to Toronto, her focus has become more centered around her pregnancy. June and Serena are equally haunted by their past lives in Gilead, and their stories are riddled with hatred even as they each start new chapters in Canada. Even though they want to be freed from one another, their pathways continue to overlap. Often this is marked with one recurring line of dialogue. Every time the line, “Do you understand me?” is used, it bears more and more significance as it alludes to the many ways in which June and Serena’s relationship with one another has changed over the years.

No Matter Where They Are, Serena and June's Relationship Remains Charged

Whether the women are leading independent lives in Toronto, or are living under the same roof in the Waterford house, Serena and June’s relationship is always charged by an underlying fear that the other has the upper hand. Early into Season 1, the audience is afforded glimpses into how cruel Serena can be. Soon, the house is abuzz with the possibility that June might be pregnant and immediately, Serena’s behaviour changes. Not only is she kinder, but she is more protective: June is the vessel that will deliver a long-awaited baby into their home, but the pregnancy itself is completely separated from June as a woman. Serena is convinced that this child will fill the many empty voids in her life, ones that will become glaringly apparent as the season goes on.

There is a lack of purpose in Serena’s life, her marriage is devoid of love, respect, and loyalty. When Serena later refers to June as her “miracle” for bringing her a child, she is also thanking her for an impending relief from all the misery associated with her emptiness. Therefore, when June confesses that she is, in fact, not pregnant, Serena’s explosion of anger is a result of her own helplessness. The difference between her and June is that her privileged station as a wife allows her to project that anger onto someone below her. When Serena commands June not to leave her room and crouches down to her position on the floor to scream “do you understand me”, it appears that June will be forever trapped in the hopelessness of her position as a Handmaid. The abuse she shoulders as a servant in the Waterford house has come crashing down during this altercation in which Serena holds all the power and June has none.

As intensely disturbing as the delivery of that line was, the full extent of Serena’s intimidation can be observed in the fallout. June isolates herself in her room for two weeks following Serena’s command. She isn't kept there by a locked door, just her own fear at the extent of Serena's rage. Even though she’s done nothing wrong, she is forced to string together a contrived apology so she can feel safe to leave her room, get fresh air, socialize, and be healthy. Serena denies her and June has no choice but to leverage her budding relationship with Fred (Joseph Fiennes) to get her out of this desperate situation. When she successfully sways Fred into intervening, she holds eye contact with Serena as she triumphantly leaves the property for the first time. This is a telling gesture that June is determined to level their playing field after getting a taste of what little influence she has over the Waterfords.

By Season 4, Even in Canada the Tension Remains

By the time both June and Serena are in Canada in Season 4, they have gone a long time without seeing each other. June is collecting bits of information from her friends when she arrives as a refugee and is fixated on Serena’s success. Knowing that Serena is still getting everything she wants and avoiding punishment for her crimes prevents June from finding her own peace. She can’t connect with her husband because she can't get Serena's pregnancy out of her mind. Before she acts on this anger, her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) tries to start a conversation about how she’s coping, but June walks away, unable to find the words.

When she later visits Serena, however, she has no problem perfectly articulating the hatred she feels in her heart. Serena's ability to carry a child has made her self-righteous. She offers June a performative apology because she believes that God has finally deemed her worthy of bringing life into the world and now she suddenly strives to obtain forgiveness and purify her spirit. Now that June is free to do and say whatever she wants, she isn’t willing to play into this fantasy Serena has invented for herself. Instead, she curses Serena and her baby, hoping someday that God will deliver her the same pain and suffering that she has inflicted on countless other women during her reign in Gilead. When June spits back at her, “do you understand me?”, she emphasizes the irony of their shifted dynamic and she is holding Serena’s face to force her to look up at her. When she is done delivering that fateful question, June wipes the spit from her chin, turns, and leaves. She is free to go and Serena is the one who is trapped in her room. Now, with no one to turn to and no reconciliation, Serena is compelled to turn to her estranged husband Fred to help her out of her destitute situation of self-loathing and captivity.

Much to Her Dismay, June Shows Serena Warmth in Season 5

In the most recent episode of Season 5, June and Serena cross paths once again at a pivotal moment. Serena, after being housed by another authoritative, God-fearing family has escaped their overwatch with June in tow. Serena’s attempt to strongarm a defenseless June into driving her to freedom is thwarted when Serena goes into labour. Stowing away in a barn, each of the women are hesitant to trust one another. Serena hasn’t forgotten June’s countless threats against her and her baby and June, at first, revels in Serena’s agony during her first contractions. June tries to turn her back on Serena and focus only on getting herself back to safety after being captured, but she finds herself back in the barn, much to Serena’s surprise and relief.

June’s behaviour continues to become shockingly warm as she guides Serena through the birth, doing so in a way that allows Serena to experience it with all of the joy and wonderment that she’d hoped for, despite their predicament. The aftermath of this substantial moment allows for a shared solemnity to set in, and as a result, both women become more open. Each of them had, at one point, relied on Fred to navigate these precarious circumstances but now, with him gone, they turn to each other for support. His presence, though, still looms heavily over their encounter. Serena speaks candidly about her fears and June doesn’t respond with resentment but instead uses it as an opportunity to have Serena reckon with what she has created, both in her new son Noah and in Gilead. Here, Serena grapples for the first time with what is worth saving and what she should turn her back on in order to fulfill God’s will. With no prospects and no future, she strips her sense of self to merely a vessel to bring her son into the world. She thinks that handing Noah over to June to raise as her own is his best shot at living a meaningful life. She admires what June has done with the last child they brought into the world together, Nichole, and wants the same happiness for her son. She subjects herself to the same ideas that Gilead uses to dehumanize its women: they are only tools to bring blessings into the lives of more worthy people.

But June reminds Serena that unlike in Gilead, she knows that the wants and needs of the mothers are just as important as her child’s. June can relate to the fear of how uncertain her children's futures will be and encourages Serena to be brave and keep her son safely with her, to fight for a future with him the same way that June has done. Serena has nothing to hide behind anymore, not her power, piousness, or the protection that comes with her elite status. Therefore, she is finally listening to what June has to say. And June recognizes that Serena is trying to make sense of what actually makes her a good person and mother, trying to filter out which of her beliefs poison that well. June firmly imparts her faith in Serena when she once again holds her face to establish eye contact and punctuates her monologue with the question, “Do you understand me?”

June's Path to Peace Comes into Clearer Focus

June’s actions indicate that she was never capable of achieving self-actualization by exacting revenge on Serena. Her compassion in this episode signifies that June’s path to peace will likely consist of freeing all women from the clutches of Gilead’s warped teachings. When she admits that she didn’t want to kill Serena and says, “this is not Gilead, and I am not you,” she makes a promise to lead with empathy and humaneness; something she was never afforded before. When Serena and her child are finally safe in the hospital, only to have the authorities tear them apart, June has become just as bad as her captors. With clarity, she realizes that is no longer her goal, but it’s too late.

June and Serena’s connection has been anything but straightforward, but the different renditions of this simple question have been a reflection of their ever-changing relationship throughout the years. Their shifting power dynamics, their relationship with vengeance and forgiveness, and their tumultuous experiences with motherhood can all be encapsulated in the different deliveries of this one line.