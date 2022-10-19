Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6 of The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has certainly turned the tables on the Waterfords.

“It is not actually Gilead, is it?” Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) asks incredulously when she explains her decision to not marry right away to her hostess, Alanis Wheeler (Genevieve Angelson), a Gilead supporter who just tried to set up a date with an embarrassed Serena up with her appointed obstetrician.

It may not be Gilead, but it is an eerie facsimile.

Mrs. Wheeler, alarmed at Serena’s disregard for finding a father for her unborn child, orders Serena to her room instead of taking a walk around the property and Serena, alone in her room, cries, much like June (Elisabeth Moss) when she was under Serena’s care. Up until this moment, Serena has been enjoying her newfound celebrity status in Toronto. Well-wishers are fawning all over her and hospitable sympathizers are giving her a safe place to stay while she awaits the arrival of her baby. On top of all those perks, in Canada, she is safe to read, write, and work. It likely feels like the biggest thrill she could imagine considering her finger was cut off for reading the Bible in Gilead Proper. It seems like Heaven on Earth.

Serena Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine

Until she was cast down with the Sodomites, so to speak. Reality has set in, and it likely isn’t what she expected.

The scene between Serena and Alanis illustrates what a prison Canada has become to Serena and adds fuel to her internal comparison of herself and the one she called Offred. The Wheelers, despite their charming host façade, are cold, exacting taskmasters who only demand two tasks of her: gestate a healthy baby, and keep her mouth shut. By denying her a walk or the ability to choose her own doctor, they isolate her from the outside world and her own autonomy because of her delicate condition. Now, she is the one being ordered around, taken off projects, and chastised for being sassy and ungrateful. She is beginning to crack under a system she helped create.

The irony that Serena is getting a taste of her own medicine almost seems laughable. As the perpetrator of abuse, she has little idea of what it was like to be on the receiving end until her stay at the Wheelers, and it is more than her duplicitous soul can bear. She is beginning to crack under a system she helped create. Unable to face this particular future, she begins to look for a way out of that oppressive house.

By the time of her meeting with Mr. Wheeler, her nerves are waif-thin, and she is noticeably worse for the wear. She is then escorted to Mr. Ryan Wheeler’s (Lucas Neff) study thinking she would be admonished further, but then finds out that his team have captured June and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) in “no man’s land.”

Yvonne Strahovski's Powerful Performance

In the following scenes, Strahovski gives us a lot of subtle face work, showcasing one of her talents as an actress. Her work here is what brought me to the conclusion that she would not kill June.

Serena looks down for a moment before asking him to confirm, realizing this could be her chance. When he tells her that she never has to worry again, a brief look of horror washes over her face. Whether it is genuine concern for June’s demise or if it is purely that her plan could go awry is a guess, but I am thinking it is a bit of both. She may be starting to identify with June and why she wants to take Gilead down. Therefore, when he mentions Gilead, her eyes light up. But it isn’t with rueful glee. It is with a plan.

Here, her normally sparkling blue eyes seem dull and dark, and the haughtiness seems fading from her now-wan expression. This indicates there is more to her than meets the eye. There is desperation there and desperation will cause people to do what needs to be done.

She knows her audience and uses all her wiles to get what she wants, first starting with the widow card and changing tack to plea to watch the execution of her husband’s killer. Of course, this tactic works among people who lust for revenge and live to see others suffer. She knows that is her only real chance to enact her plan. She is granted permission from Mr. Wheeler to go with her bodyguard to “handle the situation.” She sets herself up for a win as she knows she can easily manipulate her bodyguard.

The Plan Begins in Earnest

She leaves with her bodyguard Ezra (Rossif Sutherland) to fetch June at the border. Based on her groans and belabored breathing, it seems that Serena is in labor. The following scenes are both haunted and supported by this. She is unsteady on her feet, but trying to fake it so that she isn’t returned to the Wheelers in a state of disgrace and with a thwarted plan.

When June is brought to Serena, she speaks angrily to her; which could be real based on their history, but Serena’s voice seems flat, as if it lacks real ire and is more for show. Or it could just be labor pains talking. At Serena’s command to “cut her bindings, I want her to pray on her knees,” June’s fate was sealed.

June could have gotten on her knees and prayed without her bindings being cut. Serena needs June’s hands for something. What exactly it is remains to be seen.

If I hadn’t already been convinced that Serena was plotting to not kill June — at least not yet — her bumbling and easily manipulated security detail, Ezra, is another clue that June will live to see another day. Obviously, not every bodyguard has to look like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be competent, but to say this guy is dialing it in is generous. He simply serves as a means to Serena’s ends. This is proved when, with minimal convincing, Serena is able to get Ezra to allow her to shoot June. He actually gives Serena the gun, which he should assume she doesn’t even know how to shoot. He was going to fumble this moment with his Donald Duck feather-fingers, and he does.

Serena orders June at gunpoint to get on her knees and pray. June balks, but does it. The prayer serves to buy Serena time and throw Ezra off the scent of her plan. June prays that their children will know peace and do better. Alluding to a brief chink in her armor, Serena cries during the prayer. But after a shaky “Amen,” she shoots Donald Duck Ezra in the Kevlar. With him momentarily incapacitated, she drops the act. She is in labor, hence the tears. Regaining control of the situation, she demands June to get in the car and drive.

A Purely Strategic Decision

Serena is not being benevolent by letting June go. Although Serena is far from a saint, she isn’t stupid. She just knows June can be of some help to her in a different capacity. Maybe she just wants June to be her ally instead of her enemy, because June is a strong one, one way or the other.

Don’t come for me, but I actually was not even aware that there was going to be another season of The Handmaids Tale until I was doing research for this article; however, I did not need to know that there would be another season to know that Serena would not kill June at this time.

It seems the theme of this season is that the revolution is everywhere, and it is revving up. Serena, although living on the outskirts of Gilead, is beginning to feel a scant amount of the oppression and abuse that Gilead has placed upon its members. I would not be at all surprised if Serena, among others, are flipping sides now that the republic is starting to show signs of decay. Gilead has produced many fair-weather friends or citizens under duress. These same people are beginning to strengthen and rise together to face the common enemy. When Serena makes her awkward proposal to Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), he speaks of the “toxic masculinity” that plagues many, if not all, of his brethren. He feels more inclined to help her out of respect to this notion, but he stops short of marrying her. He has his own plans that don’t include her. It seems unlikely Serena will completely be Team Mayday, but she could be planning a smaller revolution of sorts. She seems to know that Gilead can no longer sustain itself at its current pace, and she still has influence to exert, and now she would rather exert that influence to advance her own causes in her own way in an act of rebellion.