Today is a blessed day for fans of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. After teasing fans with a short teaser trailer last month, the streamer has released the official trailer for the show's upcoming fifth season. It brings viewers back into the dystopian world of the show, showcasing the intense ramifications of June's actions.

At just over two minutes long, the trailer offers a lot to unpack. First and foremost, it provides a plethora of footage showcasing the ever-increasing battle between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). The trailer opens with June explaining why Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) deserved what happened to him. Despite any justification June could provide, her actions are not without consequences, as the trailer then reveals a grief-stricken Serena, who deploys her Gilead resources. In past seasons, viewers have become acutely aware of Gilead's capabilities. But as Serena enacts her next plan, the trailer only serves to remind us that the stakes can always be higher.

As the trailer continues, it emphasizes the massive domino effect June has, as Tuello (Sam Jaeger), Nick (Max Minghella), and others highlight Gilead's ongoing efforts to stop her, as well as the danger constantly surrounding her. It also teases the return of many secondary characters, including Hannah (Jordana Blake), June's firstborn daughter who was taken to an undisclosed location. However, last season Nick tracked down Hannah's whereabouts, prompting the search-and-rescue mission that will take place in Season 5. By the trailer's end, viewers see the emotional, riotous, and bloody events to come as June pleads to a higher power for the future of the children.

Image via Hulu

As further confirmed in the trailer, Season 5 will focus largely on the chain of events that June initiated by killing Commander Waterford. Now widowed (and pregnant!), Serena takes full advantage of her grief, weaponizing it to boost her profile in Toronto along with bringing Gilead's influence across the border into Canada. Meanwhile, June struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. She continues her battle against Gilead and enlists Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira's (Samira Wiley) help to find Hannah and bring her home. Nick, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) also attempt to reform Gilead from within.

The Handmaid's Tale is adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It is executive produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd. MGM Television produces. Additional Season 5 cast includes Madeline Brewer, Genevieve Angelson, Christine Ko, and Amanda Brugel.

The Handmaid's Tale returns with the first two episodes of Season 5 on September 14. New single episodes will drop weekly every following Wednesday. Check out the trailer below: