Things might be looking up for June Osborne and Nick Blaine in the sixth and last season of The Handmaid's Tale, according to series star O-T Fagbenle. The dystopian series received an early renewal ahead of Season 5's premiere back in 2022, though it will premiere later than expected due to the now-resolved Hollywood strikes that pushed production back. Now that the show is gearing up for its last season, which has yet to receive an exact release date, Fagbenle offered a little update on June and Nick, especially considering that his character Luke Bankole had quite an unfortunate fate during the Season 5 finale.

The fifth season of Hulu's hit series featured an emotional goodbye between June and Luke, with the latter turning himself in at the train station in order to save both June and Nichole — the only sensible decision he could make, so the two could safely escape Canada; Luke had previously killed a Canadian man who ran June over with a truck. Now, given Luke's “despondent” situation, Fagbenle told TVLine that June and Nichole's father, Nick, may finally be on their path to happiness.

“Things were really looking up [for Luke and June] — I thought we were going to get out of there! — but now he’s crushed. I’m so fascinated to see what the writers come up with.”

He went on to add further excitement for the direction of the series, saying, "you get all these instincts about how the series might play out, and they always go and surprise you.”

Who Else Stars in 'The Handmaid's Tale'?

The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling dystopian novel of the same name, centers on the totalitarian society of Gilead, where women are treated as property and suppressed from basic rights. The state, which suffers from a plummeting birth rate, forces all fertile women to repopulate the world through the most horrid ways imaginable. Elisabeth Moss stars as June, renamed Offred and later Ofjoseph, who's determined to escape her situation no matter how dangerous it could be. Max Minghella, on the other hand, plays Nick. The rest of the cast includes Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, and Bradley Whitford as Joseph Lawrence, among others.

All five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

