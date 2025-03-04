Fans of The Handmaid's Tale are preparing to say goodbye to the highly-rated series, but the wheels are already turning fast as its sequel series The Testaments takes shape. This week, it was announced that the third and final lead role has been cast: Lucy Halliday is going to play Daisy. The story takes place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, and a release window is yet to be announced by Hulu.

Despite the young age, Halliday is already an award-winning actor. In 2023, she won the BAFTA Scotland award for Best Actress for her role in Blue Jean — a drama about sexuality inside the school environment in the late 80's. Halliday is also slated to participate in James McAVoy's (Speak No Evil) directorial debut California Schemin. The story will follow two Scottish con artists that manage to scam the entire local music industry by pretending they are a successful rap duo from California. McAvoy also stars in the movie.

Halliday is the latest of a trio of main characters that will lead The Testaments. The first of them will be The Handmaid's Tale veteran Ann Dowd, who is set to reprise her role as the vicious Aunt Lydia in the sequel series. Last month, it was revealed that Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent) will play Agnes Jemima and now Halliday rounds up the main cast. Daisy will be a Canadian teenager who is shocked to her core when she finds out the connection she has with the oppressive republic of Gilead — and that she has a dangerous mission ahead of her after tragedy strikes.

'The Testaments' Is Based On The Belated 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel Novel

Image via Hulu

Back in 2019, celebrated author Margaret Atwood shocked the world when she released a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, which was published 34 years after the release of the original novel. Fortunately for fans, they won't have to wait as long for the follow-up series. Since the main cast is already selected, it's likely that filming of The Testaments will kick off sooner rather than later — but chances are that Hulu holds off on any major announcements until Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale airs its final episodes.

The Handmaid's Tale producer and showrunner Bruce Miller (The 100) will keep on helming the story in The Testaments, which signals to fans that the sequel series will not stray away from the themes that the flagship series tackled in its six-season run. As Handmaid's final season starts rolling out, viewers will have a clearer picture of how both series connect, as well as why it is important that the story keeps going.

The final season of The Handmaid's Tale starts rolling out on April 8. The Testaments is yet to get a release window at Hulu.

Source: Variety