While the television adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale is nearing its end with the sixth and final season (set for release on April 8, 2025), The Republic of Gilead is not going anywhere any time soon with the sequel series already taking shape. According to Variety, the highly anticipated sequel — titled The Testaments — has just officially received a series order from Hulu. The outlet also announced the new faces joining the dystopian franchise, including stars from Pet Sematary, Safe Home, and more.

It was announced earlier this year that Presumed Innocent star Chase Infiniti will lead the upcoming sequel to The Handmaid's Tale as Agnes, with Hereditary’s Ann Dowd returning as the merciless Aunt Lydia Clements. It was then revealed in March that BAFTA winner Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) joined the sequel series as Daisy. Now that The Testament has gotten an official series order at Hulu, other actors joining the series have been unveiled. This includes series regulars Amy Seimetz as Agnes’s stepmother Paula, Brad Alexander as young Commander Garth, and Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala.

It was also announced a few days ago that The Many Saints of Newark’s Mattea Conforti and Poker Face’s Rowan Blanchard are joining the cast as series regulars Becka and Shunammite, respectively. Newly announced cast members include Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Estee, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, and Kira Guloien as Rosa.

What to Expect in ‘The Testaments’

Image via Hulu

Based on Margaret Atwood’s belated The Handmaid’s Tale sequel novel The Testaments, the upcoming series — which will take place 15 years after the excruciating events of the original — will highlight how Gilead hasn’t changed a bit. It will be based on the perspectives of three women (Aunt Lydia, Agnes, and Daisy), centering on the new generation of women in the never-changing dystopian Gilead. The plot description for The Testaments (via Variety) reads as follows:

“For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

The Testaments has yet to receive a release window at Hulu. Meanwhile, the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on the streaming platform on April 8.