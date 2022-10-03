Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.

In the most recent episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elizabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) lovingly touch each other’s healed-over bullet wounds. These two might have more in common than audiences give them credit for.

Toward the end of Season 4, June and Luke seemed doomed to fail. Season 5 picks up right where the finale left off and things are not looking good for June. She is covered in blood, as she flees the house completely ignoring her husband as he pleads for answers. Indeed, Luke has spent many previous episodes encouraging June to simply move on now that she’s found asylum and is back with her family and friends. However, seven years apart and unspeakable horrors have driven a wedge between the pair, and they are having a hard time seeing eye-to-eye as they once did. This week’s episode, “Dear Offred,” provides new insights into the couple’s understanding of one another that may offer a glimmer of hope. Nonetheless, there is mounting evidence to suggest that a happily ever after in the Toronto suburbs will never be in the cards for June and her family.

A Marriage Put to the Test

In this episode, there are significant callbacks to issues that put their marriage to the test in previous scenes. Their relationship with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), as a unified couple, has changed, as does their evolving search for Hannah (Jordana Blake). It is also noteworthy that an episode that seemingly affirms their bond comes directly after Nick (Max Minghella) tells June he has “new obligations” to his wife.

One of the most dramatic shifts is in June and Luke's sex life. Intimacy has been challenging for June since reuniting with her husband. Shrouded in guilt and secrecy, their long-awaited first meeting had a dark cloud hanging over it in Season 4’s “Home." June is unsure how to tackle this unsteady ground and is distracted by Fred and Serena Waterford’s (Joseph Fiennes) arrival in Canada. When she learns that Serena is pregnant, her obsession begins to take root.

As they discuss, Moira (Samira Wiley) comments, “We all left that place fucked up about sex." While some of the women in her circle are weary of being intimate with their partners again, June displays this distorted relationship with sex in a much different way. She has used sex with Luke as a way to disengage from trauma that she has a hard time confronting. In one instance, an uncomfortable and disheartening scene plays out where she ignores his objections and holds him down. This follows her first bone-chilling encounter with Serena where June unleashes all of her pent-up rage and sadness toward her. She returns home with all of this raw pain bubbling on her surface for the first time and uses sex with her partner to disassociate from those feelings. On another occasion, she tries to use sex to avoid his bids for communication. Since her return, Luke has been unable to coax a forthright conversation out of June. He pushes her away and insists she talks to him instead. She can’t wrap her head around this command, so instead, she storms off. She doesn’t want someone to understand her. She wants an accomplice.

What does eventually propel June towards an honest conversation with Luke is a safe space to express her anger. In her support group, she asks in frustration, “Why does healing have to be the only goal? Why can’t we be as furious as we feel?” When some of the other women agree with her, it is as though she’s being given a safe and protected outlet for the way she wants to grieve. Only then does she make progress toward her version of healing and communication. Though at this time, Luke was not able to provide that validating experience for his wife, he was able to do so when she faces off with Serena in “Dear Offred." Because he has not condemned her for her behavior, she feels safe enough with him to reignite a true, mutually passionate rekindling of their physical love.

United for a Common Goal

June and Luke are united by their search for Hannah and by their love for Nichole. The ever-looming question is if this love for their children is enough to keep them together. At first, it put a tremendous strain on their reunion. They both felt like they were walking into their first meeting empty-handed, neither one with any significant leads on how to get Hannah to safety. While June was on the ground looking for Hannah, Luke was using every resource at his disposal to track her down from afar. After years of fighting for Hannah on their own to no avail, they know they need each other to carry on.

Serena stands in their way as a political and emotional block to their family ever being able to achieve closure. Earlier this season, when Luke learns that June sent Serena Fred’s finger, he makes it abundantly clear that he is not on board with extreme behavior that puts their family at risk. It isn’t until he witnesses Serena’s funeral spectacle involving Hannah that he abandons his position that June should just move on, he is now prepared to take action alongside her.

When they do prepare to take Serena down, their methods clash, but we see how Luke’s strategic thinking and June’s boldness complement one another. When Luke says, “I guess we’ll just have to trust each other," he is giving June permission to direct her rage any way she sees fit, but he is also leading by example. He needs her support when he wants to do things his way as well, and it works. He successfully shut Serena out of the only refuge she has in Canada by going through the proper authorities. It is unclear, however, if any progress toward Hannah's return will satisfy June, or if this pursuit is one stop on an endless quest to break Gilead and Serena. Luke’s newfound understanding of June operating through sheer bloodlust comes shortly after his own interaction with Serena, where she easily crushes him under the weight of her words, targeting his guilt and insecurity about Nick.

But Don't Forget Nick

Nick can never be understated as a valuable presence in June’s life. Even after June’s departure from Gilead, he seeks to look out for her, protect her, and get her what she wants and needs, often in ways that Luke can’t. Last season, When Luke first suggests that they involve Nick in the search for Hannah and use his intel, it is obvious that he is putting his wife to the test by sending her to her former lover. This interaction is ripe with subtext as June needs to contain her excitement. Immediately upon meeting Nick, the difference between her two relationships is abundantly clear. Her banter with Nick is effortless, and physically, they cannot get enough of each other. They share a tender kiss but continue the loving body language long afterward. They long for the days when running away together was an option but when Nick puts his hidden wedding ring back on his finger, it signals that this romantic double life June leads might need to come to an end.

The new revelation that Nick’s wife takes precedence over June is made clear when she last speaks to him over the phone. His cool distance is a different image of Nick than when they last met in Season 4. He seems firmly committed to his agenda in Gilead and even turns down an opportunity to visit his and June’s daughter, Nichole. He might be slipping away as a romantic option, at least for now. In Moss’ words, Nick is the only choice for June. “They say one of the most important things about being in a relationship is that what’s important to you is important to the other person. Luke is not going to deliver Fred to her to tear apart into pieces, and that’s what’s important to her.” However, when Luke steps into Serena’s office and warns that June will likely kill her, and he will certainly allow it, that demonstrates a tremendous shift in what Luke is willing to do for his wife.

June’s goals transcend seeking revenge on her abusers, or even reuniting with her daughters. She considers herself a soldier now, and her need to ensure a safer world for her daughters to grow up in supersedes her duties as a mother in the traditional sense. In “Dear Offred," Luke and Moira beg June not to act out violently against Serena, because it will only spell tragedy for her family. However, June turning herself in for murdering Fred indicates that she is fighting a larger battle on behalf of all the women and girls of Gilead. She struggles with this path, asking Moira “What if this is who I am now?”

Luke personifies the family-centric vision she carried in her heart as she fought to save Hannah and escape Gilead, but she is now at a crossroads where she must ultimately choose if she wants to settle into a more passive role or if she wants to burn Gilead to the ground and go down with it. She can’t have both. Luke undergoes a small transformation in this episode that might incite a more rebellious, angry attitude that fits June’s worldview, and allows them to fight alongside each other. Alternatively, June may depart from the domestic sphere entirely and continue down the lonely warpath she’s been on for years.