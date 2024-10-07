A group of horror icons will share their favorite Halloween movies this month in a new streaming series from Shout! TV. Handpicked Horror will stream on the service every weekend this month. Fangoria reports that horror luminaries like Akela Cooper, Felissa Rose, and Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel will curate the double-bill presentations this month, and will film special introductions for each film, explaining what made them their favorites.

Each programmer will present a long weekend of double bills, with a new one each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, beginning at 8 p.m. EST. M3GAN director Cooper led off on October 4 with a double bill of the '80s robo-horror classic Chopping Mall and the Larry Cohen creature feature Q: The Winged Serpent. Saturday brings the monster mash Night of the Demons and the Mario Bava bloodbath A Bay of Blood, while on Sunday she'll present the Cary Elwes/Alicia Silverstone thriller The Crush and the supernatural shocker Slaughterhouse Rock. Rose will open on October 11 with her own unsettling acting debut in the cult slasher Sleepaway Camp, followed by the Danielle Harris horror film Camp Cold Brook. Saturday, she'll host the Anthony Hopkins ventriloquism chiller Magic and the Drew Barrymore double-identity shocker Doppelgänger, while on Sunday she'll present the oddball slasher Slumber Party Massacre II and the Roger Corman Gremlins knockoff Munchies.

What Are Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel's Choices For 'Handpicked Horror'?

9-1-1's Tracie Thoms, who had her own encounter with horror when she faced off with Kurt Russell in Death Proof, will kick off her weekend October 18 with a duo of slashers in Black Christmas and The Slumber Party Massacre. Saturday brings a pair of George Romero's zombie classics with Night of the Living Dead and Day of the Dead, while Sunday brings a pair of 1980s horror classics: The Stepfather and Witchboard. Horror supercouple Flanagan and Siegel will close out the month starting October 25; they'll start off with Piranha and Alligator, a duo of creature features penned by John Sayles. Saturday, they'll present Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre, a remake of the silent horror classic, and the underrated threequel Exorcist III. They'll close out the spooky season with the British werewolf film Dog Soldiers and the Mystery Science Theater 3000-riffed version of The Touch of Satan.

Handpicked Horror won't be the only way to see Flanagan and Siegel this October. After disappearing from Netflix last year, the Flanagan-directed and Siegel-starring Hush is getting a digital release and a theatrical release this month. Plus, Siegel's own directorial debut, a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S Beyond, premiered this month on the horror streamer Shudder.

Handpicked Horror will stream on ShoutTV every weekend in October. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.