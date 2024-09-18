Just a few years before Robert De Niro teamed up with Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, he starred in another biopic that has found major success on Netflix. Hands of Stone, which De Niro stars in alongside Edgar Ramírez and pop-singing sensation Usher, has fought its way into the top 10 movies chart on Netflix, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film tells the story of the legendary Roberto Duran (Ramírez) and his equally legendary trainer Ray Arcel (De Niro), who change each other's lives. In addition to De Niro, Ramírez, and Usher, Hands of Stone also stars Ana de Armas, John Turturro, and Ellen Barkin, and the film currently sits at a 45% score from critics and a 52% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Hands of Stone was written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz, who made his feature debut on Secuestro express, the 2004 true crime thriller starring Mía Maestro, Jean Paul Leroux, and Carlos Julia Molina. Hands of Stone was the second movie he helmed, and he followed it up with Resistance, the 2020 historical war biopic starring Jesse Eisenberg and Clémence Poésy. He also has another project confirmed to be in development, Cottonwood, a crime drama which follows a former criminal who is forced into confrontation with his dangerous ex-mentor. His ex-mentor's ruthless son tries to kill him, and he must protect his own teenage son from the savage killer. Jakubowicz will direct the film with a script from Brandon and Kurtis Birtell.

What Are the Highest-Rated Robert De Niro Projects?

De Niro has been acting for more than 50 years, and some of his earliest projects happen to also be some of his highest-rated. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-rated Robert De Niro movie is Brazil, the 1985 dystopian sci-fi flick which also stars Jonathan Pryce. Following Brazil is The Godfather, Part 2 and Mean Streets, which were released in 1974 and 1973, respectively. One of his more recent entries happened in the #5 spot, with The Irishman, the 3.5-hour gangster period drama detailing the life of Frank Sheeran and his close friend Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Midnight Run and Goodfellas are the next highest-rated Robert De Niro movies.

Hands of Stone stars Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramírez, and Usher, and was written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz.

