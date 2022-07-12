Whether it's superheroes punching aliens, a feuding married couple, or even one person's struggle within themselves, most stories would cease to exist without some sort of conflict. While every film has this element to some degree, there are many that are much less concerned with their conflict than they are with simply spending time with their characters.

No subgenre of film better shirks its responsibilities of telling a traditional story than the hangout movie. While a large wave emerged in the 90s as a result of Gen-X malaise, hangout movies have existed long before then and continue to do so to this day. The following are some of the best examples of films that are in no rush get to the plot. So sit back, relax and have a good time with these mellow flicks.

'Empire Records' (1995)

When a record store employee (Rory Cochrane) gambles away the store's earnings, manager Joe (Anthony LaPaglia) is left unable to save it when it comes under threat of being bought out by a major chain. When the rest of the employees hear of this, they band together to find a way to save Empire Records before it's too late.

Quite possibly the most "90s" movie ever made, Empire Records spends a day in the life of lost teenagers who find a second home in their favorite hangout. The aimless nature of the plot allows us to get to know the lovable cast of characters as they grapple with depression, identity and sexuality. It's all delivered in a charming and surprisingly sweet package, tied together with an excellent soundtrack.

'American Graffiti' (1973)

In 1962, High school graduates Steve (Ron Howard) and Curt (Richard Dreyfuss) are less than 24 hours away from going off to college. They proceed to spend that time getting into all sorts of hijinks, including street races and police-car vandalism.

Before Star Wars, George Lucas hit the scene with this poppy coming-of-age story. Every frame of the film is crammed with 60s nostalgia, made all the more infectious by a classic rock soundtrack and a committed ensemble of talented young actors. We're even treated to a pre-Han Solo appearance by the great Harrison Ford.

'Dazed And Confused' (1993)

The year is 1976 in Austin, Texas, and a group of teenagers just got out of high school. Now they've got the night to celebrate, attending keg parties, loitering outside the local dives and contemplating what their futures will hold.

Dazed and Confused is a showcase of what director Richard Linklater does best, putting an emphasis on naturalistic dialogue and subtle character work. The film avoids putting any teen front and center, instead following multiple social circles, providing perspective from nearly every clique in the terrific ensemble. As an added bonus, the film is elevated by early performances from Matthew Mcconnaughey and Ben Affleck.

RELATED: Movies That Accurately Respresent High Schools

'Sideways' (2004)

Struggling writer Miles (Paul Giamatti) takes his engaged best friend, Jack (Thomas Hayden Church), on one last trip to wine country as bachelors. Things begin to get complicated, however, when they meet two women and Miles soon realizes that he and Jack want different things from their vacation.

While most hangout movies focus on the angst and journey to self-discovery of teens and twenty-somethings, Sideways introduces the midlife crisis to the genre. Throughout late nights at dive bars, long drives and wine tastings, Miles and Jack have revelations about themselves and their friendship. Centered around an excellent chemistry between Church and Giamatti, the film is an introspective journey that suggests that it's never really too late to grow up.

'Friday' (1995)

Still living with his parents in South Central Los Angeles, Craig (Ice Cube) just lost his job for stealing boxes and needs money. Thankfully, he and drug-dealing pal Smokey (Chris Tucker) have a whole Friday ahead of them, as they smoke weed, people-watch and dodge beatings from neighborhood alpha Deebo (Tommy Lister Jr.), all while trying to make enough money to survive the day.

Friday leisurely spends most of its runtime on the front lawn, cycling through interactions with an array of eccentric characters. Tucker often steals the show, but Cube plays the straight man well, even shining in a few serious moments throughout. While some of its gags haven't aged well, Friday still holds up as a cultural milestone, as well as a fast and funny day-in-the-life cult classic.

RELATED: Best Movie Performances From Rappers

'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2013)

Adam (Tom Hiddleston) is a depressed centuries-old vampire and musician living in secrecy in Detroit. Eve (Tilda Swinton) has been his partner for ages and currently lives in hiding in Tangier. When she calls Adam and senses he isn't doing well, she travels to Detroit to be there for him.

Only Lovers Left Alive takes the lackadaisical pacing of a hangout movie and cleverly melds it with the existential longing of immortal vampires. Hiddleston and Swinton squeeze every ounce of both melancholy and dark humor out of their central hipster vamps. This unique blend of tones is further heightened by murky cinematography and a moody soundtrack, creating a hangout movie unlike any other.

'Cleo From 5 to 7' (1962)

Up-and-coming singer Cleo (Corinne Marchand) receives grim news from a tarot card reading while awaiting results of a biopsy. To pass the time, she strolls through the Parisian streets, having chance encounters of people both new and familiar.

A rare female director of the French New Wave, Agnes Varda imbues this leisurely character study with grounded emotion and a dash of surrealism. The film plays with perspective as the first half is almost judgemental and distant from Cleo, while the second brings us closer to her as she gains perspective on herself and her surroundings. A small experiment at first glance, it's a movie that slowly and subtly sneaks up on your heartstrings.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) wants nothing but to live a life of leisure, bowling with his friends and drinking White Russians. When he's mistaken for another Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston), however, his routine is disturbed. He's now forced to solve an evolving mystery so he can get back to his carefree life.

No single character in film history can better serve as the hangout movie mascot than Bridges's The Dude. His mix of swagger and annoyed apathy toward anyone giving him a hard time makes him an icon of cinematic rebellion. The film would be entertaining enough if it were just The Dude bowling with oddballs Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi), but directors Joel and Ethan Coen find plenty of absurdist scenarios to get this trio of lovable weirdos wrapped up in.

'Clerks' (1994)

Quick Stop convenience store employee Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is prepared to spend his day off sleeping in and playing street hockey. Unfortunately for him, he's called into work, where he and video store clerk Randal (Jeff Anderson) get through the day by arguing about Star Wars, playing hockey on the roof, and harassing customers.

Upon its release, Kevin Smith's shoestring budget classic took the indie world by storm. Even by hangout movie standards, there's very little plot or character development to be found. While it lacks narrative convention, Clerks earns its cult status with its relentlessly witty dialogue and off-kilter humor. It also earns bonus points for giving us slacker icons Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (played by Smith himself).

RELATED: Best Movies That Take Place in a Video Store

'Before Sunrise' (1995)

After they share a pleasant conversation on a train in Europe, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) asks Celine (Julie Delpy) to get off the train in Vienna, then walk the city streets with him until the next train arrives in the morning. Celine agrees, and they spend the night talking about life, death and love as they form a surprising connection.

Director Richard Linklater seamlessly blends romance with the conversational hangout formula, which would later result in one of the most beloved trilogies of all time. Despite being tightly scripted, the film has a whimsical and improvisational tone. It helps, of course, that Hawke and Delpy play off each other perfectly, creating flawed but lovable human portraits out of their respective roles, using only thoughtful conversation and mannerisms.

NEXT: Films That Prove 1994 Was a Great Year For Movies