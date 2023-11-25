The Big Picture Bradley Cooper reveals he would love to reprise his role in a potential fourth installment of The Hangover franchise.

Cooper expressed interest in another fun comic role similar to The Hangover, but doubts that director Todd Phillips would be interested in returning to the franchise.

The Hangover trilogy was a major success and has collectively earned over $1.4 billion worldwide.

He might be working the red carpets and planning another campaign of mingling around awards season, but Bradley Cooper isn't just about the prestige these days — he misses his comedy roots, and he'd love to return to the role that arguably made him an A-lister in Hollywood, by reprising his role in a fourth installment of the beloved and finally successful The Hangover franchise. In a recent episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, Cooper spoke to host David Remnick. During the conversation, they delved into topics such as his directorial projects, including A Star is Born, and Maestro, his current project which sees the actor star as noted composer Leonard Bernstein. They also discussed his transition towards more dramatic roles on screen.

However, the host probed Cooper further on his choice of roles, questioning if he was "done with fun." Remnick wanted to know "if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not ‘Hangover 5’ but something of a similar spirit," would interest Cooper. The star confirmed he would love to be part of it, but cast doubt that the franchise's director Todd Phillips — now an Academy Award-nominated director himself — would ever want to return to the franchise.

“Well, I would do Hangover 5. “It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah. I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant. Just because I love Todd Phillips, I love Zach Galifinakis, I love Ed Helms so much, I probably would. I don't think Todd's ever going to do that."

Where Can I Watch 'The Hangover' Movies?

The Hangover trilogy can be found on Max. The first movie in the franchise follows revolves around a group of friends who travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party but wake up the next morning with no memory of the previous night and the groom missing. The friends, played by Cooper, Helms, and Galifianakis, must retrace their steps and piece together the events of the wild night in order to find the missing groom (played by Justin Bartha) and get him to his wedding on time. The film grossed $467.5 million and was a surprise smash hit, spawning two further sequels. Combined, the three movies earned over $1.4 billion worldwide.

