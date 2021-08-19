Hank Azaria has joined the cast of Super Pumped, Showtime's upcoming anthology series about the rise of Uber. Per Variety, the Brockmire and Simpsons star will play Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," which charts Uber's development from its founding in 2009, through its various funding rounds with venture capitalists, and concluding with its initial public offering in 2019. The story is punctuated by boardroom skirmishes and upsets, including the replacement of Ryan Graves, the startup's first CEO, by adviser Travis Kalanick before his own eventual ouster at the demand of investors. An almost prototypical Silicon Valley story, the events chronicle the spectacular heights and dismal lows of tech development.

Azaria joins a cast that already includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist who staked his reputation on the success of Uber, and Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt, the intern who rose through the ranks to become one of the company's top executives. Cook plays a particularly juicy role in the story, an early ally incensed when Uber was caught attempting to trick Apple engineers. It's the kind of huge emotional shift that Azaria is sure to knock out of the park.

Azaria has become somewhat of a reliable player at Showtime, starring in and executive producing their drama series Huff from 2004-2006. He also took home an Emmy for best guest actor in a drama for his work on the channel's Ray Donovan, where he appeared for three seasons.

The series was adapted by Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien as well as Beth Schacter, all three of whom will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski will also executive produce, while Isaac will serve as a co-executive producer on the project. Intended as an anthology series, each season will explore different true stories in the business world.

No word yet from Showtime when Super Pumped will air, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.

