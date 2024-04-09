William Hanna and Joseph Barbera are two of the most important men in the world of animation. After spending decades working for MGM on the Tom & Jerry cartoons, they founded their studio, Hanna-Barbera, which came to dominate animation on television. Though they have been criticized for their limited animation styles, Hanna-Barbera pioneered many techniques for making animation cheap and efficient, paving the way for more impressive animated shows in the following decades.

Hanna-Barbera produced hundreds of animated characters during its run, but a handful are so beloved that they are staples of popular culture. This is thanks in large part to the time and care the pioneering duo put into their writing to make up for the limited animation. From endearing bears to beloved cavemen, these are the best characters created by the visionary minds of Hanna-Barbera.

10 Huckleberry Hound

First Appearance: 'The Huckleberry Hound Show' (1958-1962)

Huckleberry Hound (Daws Butler) is an easy-going everyman who just so happens to be an anthropomorphic blue dog. Every day, Huckleberry can be found working a new job while happily singing "Oh My Darling Clementine" to himself, sometimes in a completely different period. Trouble has a habit of finding him, but Huckleberry can always find a way to overcome any obstacle.

The Huckleberry Hound Show was the first animated television show to win an Emmy Award, and a big part of that is its leading character. Huckleberry Hound is just a terrific everyman-type character who navigates life with a laid-back and happy-go-lucky attitude. Setting him in different eras also helps highlight Huckleberry's timeless nature: no matter what period he finds himself in, he is just living his best life. His carefree persona is among the most endearing and memorable in classic television.

9 Dick Dastardly

First Appearance: 'Wacky Races' (1968)

Hanna-Barbera's most recurring villain is the sinister Dick Dastardly (Paul Winchell). He uses his genius mind to create all sorts of crazy contraptions operated by his faithful hound, Muttley (Don Messick). Together, they try to use every dirty trick in the book to cheat their way to victory, and though it usually blows up in his face, Dastardly isn't one to give up so easily.

Dastardly is a perfect representation of the mustache-twirling villain who everyone loves to see getting his karmic punishment. Though he's more than capable of winning the races with his considerable skill, he always has to ensure his victory with some kind of trap, which ends up backfiring hilariously. His dynamic with Muttley proved to be so popular that they became recurring antagonists in many Hanna-Barbera projects, including the 2020 film Scoob!, where Dastardly was voiced by the amazing Jason Isaacs.

8 Barney Rubble

First Appearance: 'The Flintstones' (1960-1966)

A resident of the prehistoric town of Bedrock, Bernard Rubble (Mel Blanc) lives with his wife, Betty (Bea Benaderet and Gerry Johnson), and later on, his adopted son, Bamm-Bamm (Don Messick). He is best friends with his neighbor, Fred Flinstone (Alan Reed), and often goes along with Fred's various schemes. Sometimes, the two get into feuds, but they come around eventually, and Barney never leaves his friend out to dry.

Barney is an easy-going and simple man who is, for the most part, content with his lot in life. His friendly nature and more dopey disposition sometimes lead to others taking advantage of him, but he's usually able to take things in strides. Should he be pushed too far, however, or accused of being a bad friend, Barney is more than capable of standing up for himself. Barney is among the best animated supporting characters, an endearing and warm-hearted man and a wonderful friend.

7 George Jetson

First Appearance: 'The Jetsons' (1962-1963)

Despite living in an idealized and utopian future with robot butlers and advanced technology, George Jetson (George O'Hanlon) is proof that the more things change, the more they stay the same. A hard-working employee at Spacely's Space Sprockets, George never misses a chance to find something to complain about, usually related to either his work or his children. Of course, he is still a family man, and though his children sometimes confuse him, he's always there for them when they need him.

George adds a level of familiarity to the wacky, automated world of The Jetsons. Despite everything being run by machines and almost never having to lift a finger, George's plights are ones that audiences can relate to, such as confusion about popular trends and letting his emotions get the better of him. Though he complains about a great many things, George is committed to his family, and sometimes, if he's willing to see things from their perspective, he can even change his tune. Both funny and relatable, George Jetson is a typical family man who has become an iconic figure in animated television.

6 Yogi Bear

First Appearance: 'The Huckleberry Hound Show' (1958-1962)

Living within Jellystone National Pack is Yogi Bear (Daws Butler). Known for being smarter than the average bear, Yogi leads his best friend, Boo Boo (Don Messick), in schemes to steal the pic-a-nic baskets of folks attending the park so they can eat the goodies inside. Unfortunately, this behavior goes against Jellystone's laws and often brings Yogi into conflict with Ranger Smith (Don Messick).

Yogi was Hanna-Barbera's first breakout character and remains one of the most famous animated bears. This is due to how much fun it is to watch him: though Yogi is trying to steal from people, he never feels malicious, more like a child who doesn't think about their actions fully. Daws Butler's voicework for Yogi is among the best of his illustrious career and really helps to sell him as a kind soul misguided by his hunger and giving him the singular dynamism that first turned him into a star.

5 Tom

First Appearance: "Puss Gets the Boot" (1940)

Thomas Jasper Cat is one-half of the most iconic animated duos of all time. For the most part, he'd prefer to be left to his own devices, such as sleeping around the house, wooing a lady cat, or enjoying his meals. However, his rivalry with his frenemy, Jerry, always takes centerstage; alas, his attempts to catch Jerry often end up with him beaten, blown up, and crushed.

Although his personality has changed a lot over the years, Tom is generally portrayed as a cocky and arrogant bully who will sometimes bother Jerry without much provocation. This makes Tom the perfect foil in their rivalry, as these negative traits make him getting his comeuppance all the more hilarious. That said, Tom never goes too far into the point of unlikability, and in some ways, his sheer determination to defeat Jerry is inspiring. His character has become synonymous with perseverance and stubbornness, qualities that can very easily lead to trouble—as it happens to him.

4 Shaggy Rogers

First Appearance: 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' (1969-1978)

Of all the members of Mystery Inc., Norville "Shaggy" Rogers (Casey Kasem) seems the least suited to his chosen profession. He is terrified of every ghost, ghoul, and monster that the teens encounter and would rather spend his time eating. Despite his fears, he always sticks with the group and has even acted as a temporary leader when Fred (Frank Welker) is otherwise unavailable.

Shaggy is one of the most beloved animated creations of all time. He's the only human character to appear in every season of the Scooby-Doo franchise, mainly due to his friendship with Scooby (Don Messick). Shaggy's personality is the one that stands out the most, being a fun mixture of a cowardly hippy and a loyal best friend who can be creative when he needs to. Shaggy has also achieved meme status, with many being created that hint at him having an unlimited power lever, which has even been playfully referenced by Warner Bros.

3 Jerry

First Appearance: "Puss Gets the Boot" (1940)

The other half of the iconic cat and mouse duo, Jerry is known for his more innocent and playful personality. He's usually depicted as the protagonist, just trying to survive or get some food, but from time to time, he can be the one who instigates a fight with Tom. Despite the obvious size difference between them, Jerry is more than capable of out-maneuvering Tom and using traps to defeat him.

Jerry comes across as a classic underdog to root for: he is the little protagonist who must defeat an opponent with an obvious advantage using his cunning. He can be just as creative as Tom when it comes to figuring out ways to harm him and never seems to lose his mischievous and playful smile. Yet even as they're trying to destroy one another, there's a certain camaraderie that shines through, showing that even in the midst of conflict, there can be fleeting moments of mutual understanding. Jerry has become synonymous with cunning and resilience, a reputation that is not bad at all for a tiny mouse.

2 Fred Flinstone

First Appearance: 'The Flintstones' (1969-1978)

Working as a blue-collared brontosaurus crane operator at Slate Rock and Gravel Company, Frederick Flintstone acts as the head of the Flintstone family, made up of his wife, Wilma (Jean Vander Pyl) and their daughter, Pebbles (Jean Vander Pyl). His short temper and stubborn attitude often lead to trouble, especially when he tries to enact one of his many get-rich-quick schemes. Still, at the end of the day, Fred is devoted to his family and his best friend and always puts their needs above his own.

Fred is one of the most well-known and beloved animated characters for good reason. He has the right mix of positive and negative traits to make him feel relatable to a wide audience, and though his negative traits can sometimes make him feel unlikable, the show always has him get his just deserts in a way that feels earned. Plus, Fred has a heart of gold, making him one of television's best and most enduring paternal figures.

1 Scooby-Doo

First Appearance: 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!'

The iconic mascot of Mystery Inc, Scoobert "Scooby" Doo distinguishes himself from other dogs thanks to his ability to speak English. Like his best friend, Shaggy, Scooby is usually terrified of the many spooks the gang tries to unmask and would rather hang back and enjoy some food. Fortunately, he can be convinced to go along for his favorite treat: a Scooby Snack.

The Scooby-Doo franchise is easily the most recognizable and lucrative of all of Hanna-Barbera's properties, and Scooby-Doo is the main reason behind its overwhelming success. He is an iconic animal companion thanks to his reluctant hero shtick and goofball tendencies; together with Shaggy, the two are the most iconic Hanna-Barbera duo and one of television's all-time best partnerships. Then there is his voice, a clumsy attempt at broken English that feels right for a dog and gives him an innocent personality.

