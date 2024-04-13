Founded by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1957, Hanna-Barbera was the dominant animation company for over three decades. Thanks to groundbreaking techniques that allowed them to make animation quickly and cheaply, the duo produced hundreds of cartoons for television audiences, including The Flintstones, the first cartoon to air in prime time. Unfortunately, the company couldn't survive changing times, and by now, all of its assets have been acquired by Warner Bros.

Hanna-Barbera created some of the most recognizable characters in American cartoons, including Scooby-Doo and the Jetsons. However, with over two hundred shows produced, it's natural that many of its animated creations might be forgotten or overlooked as time goes on. These characters are the most underappreciated within Hanna-Barbera's collection. They might not have the same universal appeal as a Fred Flintstone or Yogi Bear, but there's plenty to enjoy, thanks to their unique designs, catchphrases, and vocal performances.

10 The Great Grape Ape

First Appearance: 'The Great Grape Ape Show' (1975)

Standing over forty feet tall, The Great Grape Ape (Bob Holt) is one of the largest Hanna-Barbera characters. Though most people run away from him in fear, he's actually a sweet, gentle soul who doesn't understand his own strengths. Fortunately, he has a best friend named Beegle Beagle (Marty Ingels), who helps keep the ape in check as they travel around and sometimes thwart the evil plans of some bad guys.

The strength of The Great Grape Ape is in his simplicity. A typical gentle giant, he's like a big, accident-prone kid who breaks things unintentionally but always apologizes and does what he can to make things right. This is further highlighted by Holt's wonderful vocal performance, which captures the character's playful innocence. Sadly, the show never enjoyed a huge popularity, meaning this loveable ape was never an animated star.

9 Wally Gator

First Appearance: 'Wally Gator' (1962-1963)

Despite living a cozy life in a city zoo, Wally Gator (Daws Butler) longs for nothing more than to escape civilization and live in the Florida Everglades. This dream leads him to try numerous crazy and complicated escape attempts, most of which are thwarted by Mr. Twiddle (Don Messick), the zookeeper. This doesn't stop Wally for long, however, and in no time at all, he comes up with another plan.

Wally Gator was created to capitalize on the popularity of Yogi Bear, with a similar setup of a well-dressed animal and his human caretaker facing off each episode. What sets Wally apart is his desire to explore the outside world and get away from humans, which is the inverse of Yogi. It also helps that the ever-talented Daws Butler chose to go with a pretty spot-on Ed Wynn impression for Wally, which pairs well with his chipper and friendly personality.

8 Peter Potamus

First Appearance: 'The Peter Potamus Show' (1964-1966)

With his best friend, a monkey named So-So (Don Messick), Peter Potamus (Daws Butler) wanders the world in a hot air balloon that can travel through time. No matter when they end up, there's always some kind of trouble that they need to help sort out and some bad guy who needs defeating. Fortunately, Peter has a trick up his sleeve for when things are tough: his Hippo Hurricane Holler.

Peter Potamus captures the spirit of a goofy but big-hearted adventurer. No matter what kind of trouble comes his way, Peter always makes a point to pause his expedition and help for no other reason than he should, though there are times he can give into a weakness for things like treasure. Peter's biggest claim to fame in recent years has been as a recurring character in Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, where Chris Edgerly voices him.

7 Jonny Quest

First Appearance: 'The Adventures of Jonny Quest' (1964-1965)

Following the death of his mother, Jonny Quest (Tim Matheson) accompanies his father, famed scientist Dr. Benton Quest (John Stephenson and Don Messick), as they travel the world. Joining them is their bodyguard, Roger Bannon (Mike Road), Jonny's adopted brother, Hadji (Danny Bravo), and his pet dog, Bandit. It's not all fun and games, though; the team often has to save the world from numerous scientific disasters and the evil Dr. Zin (Vic Perrin).

Jonny Quest was the first television cartoon to depict humans realistically, which helped make Jonny himself more relatable for young audiences. Despite his abnormal situation, he's meant to represent an average pre-teen boy dealing with schoolwork and wanting nothing to do with girls. Of course, he also knows how to do judo flips and is smart enough to help his father out of many tricky situations, which makes him a sort of escapist fantasy for kids who could imagine themselves in his place.

6 Hong Kong Phooey

First Appearance: 'Hong Kong Phooey' (1974-1975)

Working as a janitor in the local police station, Penrod "Penry" Pooch (Scatman Crothers) is among the first to know when a new crime is committed. Slipping out of sight, he takes on the secret identity of Hong Kong Phooey, the number one super guy, and sets off to help Police Sergeant Flint (Joe E. Ross). However, he tends to hinder more than he helps, with the real star being Phooey's sidekick, Spot (Don Messick).

Hong Kong Phooey is a legitimate do-gooder with a big heart who wants to see bad guys stopped and innocent people saved

Hong Kong Phooey is among the many great forgotten animated superhero shows, largely thanks to its titular character. Hong Kong Phooey is a good example of a bumbling, comedic hero, cut from the same cloth as Inspector Gadget. Clumsy but enthusiastic, he is a legitimate do-gooder with a big heart who wants to see bad guys stopped and innocent people saved, only held back by his bumbling antics. Still, this makes him a very admirable character, and his antics lead to a lot of hilarious slapstick.

5 Quick Draw McGraw

First Appearance: 'The Quick Draw McGraw Show' (1959-1962)

Close

The wild west is a dangerous place to make a living, especially with so many bandits and outlaws running around. Fortunately, one horse named Quick Draw McGraw (Daws Butler) has taken it upon himself to bring justice, law, and order. With his trusty sidekick, Baba Looey (Daws Butler), McGraw doesn't rest until he's caught his man and saved the day.

Quick Draw McGraw is one of Hanna-Barbera's oldest characters and is a hilarious spoof of the heroic gunslingers usually seen in Westerns. He's far from the smartest of heroes and often gets himself into trouble when he fails to think things through or falls for a villain's trap. However, this is also balanced out by his never-say-die attitude, as no matter how many times he falls, he always gets back up and tries again.

4 The Wonder Twins

First Appearance: 'The All-New Super Friends Hour' (1977-1978)

Close

The Superfriends was one of Hanna-Barbera's longest-running shows, and as such, introduced generations to the beloved characters from DC Comics. Much like the Adam West Batman show, it took several liberties, portraying the heroes in more campy and child-friendly ways, and also created new heroes. These include the Wonder Twins, Zan (Michael Bell) and Jayna (Louise Williams and B. J. Ward), whose shapeshifting powers are activated when they bump fists, and their monkey sidekick, Gleek (Michael Bell).

The Wonder Twins were introduced to replace the previous original characters, Wendy (Sherry Alberon), Marvin (Frank Welker) and Wonder Dog (Frank Welker), but quickly became their own characters due to their unique sibling dynamics and powers. Each twin had a different shapeshifting focus: Jayna could transform into any animal, while Zan could become any state of water. The Wonder Twins are two of the most intriguing superheroes in DC's canon, unique figures who easily stand out even among the company's crowded slate.

3 Top Cat

First Appearance: 'Top Cat' (1961-1962)