Watch the Mysterious Teaser for ‘Hanna’ Season 2

Fans of adolescent super soldiers rejoice – the new teaser for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Hanna just dropped on us unsuspecting viewers like a sleeper assassin. I stand by this metaphor.

The trailer is brief (it is a teaser, after all), showing Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) making her way through the UTRAX facility, presumably to free more genetically-modified teens and/or seriously trash the place. At the end of last season, Hanna had already convinced one soldier, Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince), to leave with her, but her surrogate father Erik (Joel Kinnaman) died in the process. It’s unclear whether or not this teaser is actual footage from the new season, which would mean that Hanna goes back inside to try and convince more trainees to defect. However, the most significant thing about the teaser is that it reveals new cast member Dermot Mulroney, who will be joining the series as UTRAX overseer John Carmichael.

I was a huge fan of the original 2011 film, directed by Joe Wright and starring Saoirse Ronan as Hanna, but I felt the first season of Amazon’s series adaptation stuck too closely to the plot of the film to really draw me in. However, all bets are off with this new season, and I’m interested to see where the story goes from here. Check out the trailer below, and watch Season 2 of Hanna when all 8 episodes release on Amazon Prime July 3rd.