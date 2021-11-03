The Amazon Prime Video show Hanna will end with its upcoming third season, with the announcement coming today ahead of the Season 3 premiere on November 24.

The series follows the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. She has spent her entire young life preparing to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), and her team of agents. Hanna must fight for her life to get back to her father and stop those who are targeting them.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David Farr revealed that three seasons was always the initial plan for the series. In Farr's words:

"That was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Áine Rose Daly, and Gianna Kiehl also star in the series, with Ray Liotta joining the upcoming third season. Farr co-wrote the original feature and will continue writing and executive produce going into Season 3. It is produced by NBC Universal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios.

Based on the 2011 film of the same name, the drama initially debuted in 2019, with Season 2 dropping in 2020. The series was renewed for Season 3 in July of 2020 and launches on Prime, with all six episodes of Hanna‘s final season dropping together on Wednesday, November 24.

