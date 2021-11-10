Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming third and final season of Hanna.

The trailer opens with Gordon Evans, played by the newest addition to the cast Ray Liotta, making the order to bring in Hanna, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who is still on her path to take down Utrax. "Bring her in or there will be consequences," the new villain says before leading into the rest of the trailer. The trailer mainly focuses on the target list that Hanna received at the end of the second season, with the main emotional question asked in the trailer and likely the entirety of the final season revolving around what kind of life Hanna will want to lead after all this is over. When told she could have any life she wants, her response is "I don't know what I'd do with it. All I know how to do is fight."

David Farr, showrunner on Hanna recently said in an interview that three seasons was always the plan for the series and believes that this third and final season will wrap up what he says "was this very clear arc" for the show and character.

Hanna is written by showrunner Farr who also serves as executive producer alongside Tom Coan, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Scott Nemes. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios. Along with the new addition of Liotta and the star Creed-Miles, the cast of Hanna Season 3 also includes Dermot Mulroney, Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl, and Mireille Enos.

Hanna Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting on November 24. You can check out the newly released trailer and read the third final season's synopsis down below:

Season Three of 'Hanna' continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

