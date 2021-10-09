Amazon Prime Video has revealed a teaser trailer and new images for the third season of Hanna, which while showcasing the skilled assassin in action, also showcased the previously announced Ray Liotta in his debut role in the series. The new season will begin on November 24. Showcased today at New York Comic Con, the trailer for the upcoming season will continue the story of the titular Hanna, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she continues to take the fight to the evil organization Utrax from the inside out.

As previously mentioned, Liotta joins the cast as Gordon Evans, a powerful intelligence operative and respected former military man that believes himself to be a sort of visionary with a rigid moral code that will make him do what needs to be done to protect his country. On the addition of Liotta to the Season 3 cast, Hanna executive producer Tom Coan shared, “You see Ray Liotta and he is menacing and dangerous and complicated, and that’s one of the powers he brings to the screen every time.”

At today's Comic Con panel, Coan also talked about the next season and how the show is going to be bigger than ever. "The journey is going to be bigger and better than before … everything lives at a much louder volume this year and it’s going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story. We had two intentions in making this show—to be more sophisticated and dynamic—and that was the centerpiece on which everything was built … we operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible.”

Hanna is written by David Farr who also serves as executive producer alongside Coan as well as Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Scott Nemes. Along with the new addition of Liotta and the star Creed-Miles, the cast of Hanna Season 3 also includes Dermot Mulroney, Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl, and Mireille Enos.

Enos raved about getting to work so much more with her co-star, Creed-Miles, and revealed this season Marissa and Hanna “treat each other like equals … there’s a real acknowledgment of each other as two powerhouses.” To wrap up the panel conversation, Creed-Miles said, “Hanna is really special, I love her very much, if she can reach young women in a way that I would have wanted to be reached … then that’s the best I could hope for.”

Hanna Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting on November 24. You can check out the newly released trailer and images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Hanna Season 3:

Season Three of 'Hanna' continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

