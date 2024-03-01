The Big Picture The Zone of Interest offers a different, terrifying view of the Holocaust by focusing on the mundane lives of Nazis next to Auschwitz.

Hannah Arendt's theory on the banality of evil helps us understand how ordinary people can commit horrendous acts.

The Zone of Interest uses sound to convey the chilling normalization of evil in everyday life during the Holocaust, a key element of Arendt's thesis.

The Zone of Interest is one of the most terrifying films at the Oscars this year. A different type of Holocaust movie, the film's horror comes from showing the day-to-day life of a Nazi family who leads an idyllic life right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Jonathan Glazer does a great job of offering a mundane look at these awful people, using a thesis called "the banality of evil" as its premise. The thesis was developed by a German philosopher of Jewish descent called Hannah Arendt in the 1960s, and, when it was first published, people didn't really understand it. However, a 2012 movie also called Hannah Arendt helps us understand what exactly makes the Höss family such awful people – and it goes beyond being Nazis.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Martin Amis , Jonathan Glazer

How Did Hannah Arendt Come up With "The Banality of Evil"?

One of the most difficult things for every human being is confronting the reality that we are all capable of terrible things. This is the premise of 2012's Hannah Arendt, which depicts the context in which the German philosopher (played by Barbara Sukowa) created her thesis around the banality of evil. The story itself is intriguing because it touches on subjects that may be abstract and difficult to grasp, but the movie does a great job of laying it out in simpler terms.

In 1960, Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust, was captured in Argentina by the Mossad and taken to Israel, where he faced trial for his crimes against humanity in 1961. When historian and philosopher Hannah Arendt found out about it, she got in contact with The New Yorker, offering to report on the trial if they sent her to Jerusalem to witness it. She had briefly been in a concentration camp herself but managed to escape to New York before things got too ugly in Europe, and kept following the war from afar, making it her study subject later on. For her, witnessing Eichmann's trial was an opportunity to better understand why someone would do what he did.

Related ‘The Zone of Interest’ Takes Radical Detours From the Novel It Is Based On Jonathan Glazer once again tackles adapting a novel for the big screen with his singular filmmaking sensibilities.

The movie uses real footage from the trial in 1961, and seeing an actual Nazi up close like this is something most of us have never done, as footage from World War II is usually found in terrible quality. What Arendt found out when in the room reporting on the trial is something we may think too: Eichmann doesn't look evil. We can imagine Nazis as all of them being loud, prone to making gestures all the time, and looking like the personification of evil, but that wasn't the case. Eichmann was calm and collected, and had plenty of documents to argue his innocence. His point was that he wasn't the architect of the Holocaust, but that he had just been following orders, which he attempted to prove.

For Arendt, confronting the reality that Eichmann was an ordinary man was a shock, and she found herself in the complicated position, as a political scientist, of criticizing the way the trial was conducted. Eichmann's crimes weren't in any law book, and, simply put, he was being judged by a Jewish state for his crimes against the Jewish people, which could have been interpreted by some as more about revenge than justice. Of course, when her report was finally published, Jewish and non-Jewish people alike all turned on her for what she wrote.

"The Banality of Evil" Speaks of the Potential in All People for Bad Things

Close

One of the topics of the trial included the role of local Jewish leaders in Eastern Europe in facilitating the capture of other Jews by the Nazis, which Hannah Arendt made sure to include in her report. For Jewish Americans, it was unthinkable that a Jewish philosopher like her would even entertain this idea, and she was accused of defending Eichmann. To put this matter to bed, Arendt did a lecture at the university where she worked as a professor, in which she finally explained what she meant.

A rigid scholar, Arendt refused to give up her point. She argued that what the Eichmann trial proves is that the greatest evil in the world is the evil committed by "nobodies," by people who aren't inherently evil and aren't motivated by any beliefs, but rather by the circumstances they find themselves in. In this context, the role carried by the Jewish leaders who had a part in Eichmann's plans is proof of the moral decay that the Nazis caused in society. Of course, resisting orders like that was impossible for anyone, let alone Jewish people fearing for their lives, but perhaps fewer of their peers would have perished if they had found a place between resistance and cooperation.

All this is the foundation for Arendt's thesis on the banality of evil. It's not about defending someone who has committed awful crimes nor blaming the victims for their own misfortune, but rather to "try to reconcile the shocking mediocrity of the man with his staggering deeds," as she puts it herself in the movie. When we confront that reality, some of us may find ourselves questioning what we would do if ever in a similar position. Thinking about what happened during World War II, it perhaps alarming to realize that most of the people behind the Holocaust were ordinary and mediocre "average Joes." The masses can pose a larger threat than individual leaders, and even the most vile acts can become banal when incorporated into daily life. This is why reflecting upon the banality of evil is so important, because it speaks of every person's potential for evil.

How Does ‘The Zone of Interest’ Tackle "The Banality of Evil"?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the best tools director Jonathan Glazer uses in The Zone of Interest is sound. While Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) struggle with issues that are recurring for families everywhere – like balancing family life, work, and personal ambitions and expectations – a lot is taking place just on the other side of the wall of their gardens. We don't see it, but we hear the painful screams, the shots, the evil orders. When such awful things are incorporated into daily life, they become almost imperceptible. This includes clothes arriving every once in a while as if they were donated, and casually ending phone calls by saying "Heil Hitler" in the most blasé way possible.

This is the moral decay Hannah Arendt speaks about when talking about the banality of evil. A particularly shocking character that embodies this in The Zone of Interest is Hedwig's mother (Imogen Kogge). When she arrives at the Höss' idyllic house, she is proud of how her daughter landed on her feet and even mentions that the Jewish lady she used to clean for is probably at Auschwitz, as if this person were on vacation. Later, however, when she's awakened in the middle of the night by the furnace burning, she can't stand the sight of it and leaves. She is definitely older than Nazism, someone who saw Germany at its worst after World War I and witnessed the rise of the Third Reich. And just went on with it. Her leaving after seeing the fire likely indicates there is still a tiny shred of humanity left in her, but not enough for her to do something about it – it's just enough to make her avert her eyes.

Hannah Arendt is available to stream on Prime Video in the US.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO