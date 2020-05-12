Hannah Gadsby Is Firing on All Comedy Cylinders in Netflix’s ‘Douglas’ Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Douglas, Hannah Gadsby‘s second stand-up special at the streaming giant. It’s been too long since we last had some thrilling and thought-provoking comedy from Gadsby to sink our teeth into. Okay, so it’s only been two years since Gadsby’s Emmy- and Peabody-winning 2018 special Nanette was released, but still, that’s a long time if you’re a fan of the Australian comedian.

Dressed in her best and sharpest comedy blues, Gadsby seems to be firing on all cylinders in the Douglas trailer. The short trailer begins with Gadsby revisiting the success she was met with after Nanette, joking, “Had I know just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted by shit a bit better,” and eliciting a roar of laughter from the crowd. There is also a killer preview of what will hopefully be a long bit about Gadsby attempting to Americanize her humor now that she’s become a household name, which will leave you feeling like Douglas is going to be just as fun to watch as Nanette. As the trailer hums along, you also get a preview of the stage set-up for the Douglas special, which features both a neon sign featuring the head of Gadsby’s dog, whose name has been given to the special, and a stuffed version of Douglas, too.

The Douglas Netflix special comes from Gadsby’s tour of the solo show, which has been going since 2019. The North American leg of the tour kicked off in San Francisco, California, back in April 2019. Among the highlights of Gadsby’s Douglas tour was a month-long off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theater. The version of Douglas we’ll all get to see when the special premieres was shot in Los Angeles.

You can watch the complete trailer for Douglas below ahead of its May 26 premiere. For more, check out our round-up of the best stand-up specials you can watch on Netflix right now, including Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette.