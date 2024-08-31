Balancing life between friends, family, and high school is tough for any teenager, but throw in being a secret international pop sensation? Nearly impossible to manage. This brings us to Hannah Montana: The Movie, coming to Hulu in September. Miley Cyrus returns as Miley Stewart, whose pop alias is Hannah Montana. When the double life becomes too daunting for Miley, her dad, played by her real life dad Billy Ray Cyrus, takes her to their hometown of Crowley Corners, Tennessee.

After reconnecting with her grandmother Ruby (Margo Martindale), a budding romance with Brody (Lucas Till), and reconciling with her best friend Lilly Trescott (Emily Osment), Miley begins to find that perspective her father Robby was intent on her finding when they returned to Tennessee. A snag in the plan, however, is when her double life begins to creep back up on her, forcing her to choose between the opportunities she's presented as Hannah Montana, or the interpersonal relationships she can cultivate as Miley.

The film, complete with a cameo from Taylor Swift (Crazier (Taylor's Version) when?), Miley performing a catchy line-dance as herself called the "Hoedown Throwdown", and a fight over shoes with Tyra Banks that makes tabloid headlines. The Disney movie reminds those who grew up watching Hannah Montana on The Disney Channel that you can "always find your way back home."

Miley Cyrus Honored as Youngest Disney Legend

At D23 this year, the Hannah Montana star was named the youngest Disney Legend. The honor those who have made significant contributions to the brand and values of Disney. Country music singer and actress Lainey Wilson introduced Cyrus, performing a rendition of the theme song to Hannah Montana, "The Best of Both Worlds". Before Cyrus headed to the stage, Wilson says, “Miley, I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt.”

When it was Cyrus's turn to accept the award, she did so tearfully. "In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That’s why they hired Bob Iger, and me." The series ran from 2006 to 2011. Cyrus says, "I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret... I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try."

Cyrus says she has no regrets taking on the role of the popstar with a double life. "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana." Cyrus says, "[t]his award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life,'' Cyrus concludes, and it seems as though Cyrus is holding on tight to it in this phase of her life.

Hannah Montana: The Movie streams on Hulu in September.

