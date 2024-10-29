Hannah Waddingham and Guy Pearce have set their sights on their next project, and it sounds like it will be a dangerous one. According to Deadline, the performers have been cast in Mr. Sunny Sky, a film written and directed by Matt Chambers. Daniel Ings has also signed on to star in the project. Principal photography for Mr. Sunny Sky is set to begin at some point next year. The story will follow a former pop star after he finds a romantic connection with a fearless woman. Unfortunately for them, the woman's husband will do everything in his power to get back at them.

Before signing on to star in Mr. Sunny Sky, Hannah Waddingham's fame rose thanks to her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ hit series has been confirmed to return for one more season, but the premise of the new episodes hasn't been revealed by the streaming platform yet. Mr. Sunny Sky will allow Hannah Waddingham to bring back the comedic skills she displayed in The Fall Guy. The action story directed by David Lynch presented Waddingham as the evil Gail Meyer, a Hollywood producer who wasn't going to let anyone stand between her and her paycheck.

Guy Pearce has been very busy with a wide variety of projects in recent years. The actor starred as Harrison Lee Van Buren in The Brutalist. The drama directed by Brady Corbet has received incredible reviews during the festival circuit, and time will tell how the title will perform during the upcoming awards season. Pearce will also appear as Maury The Shrouds, the next movie by David Cronenberg, which is currently set to debut on the big screen early next year.

From the Director of 'The Bike Thief'

Mr. Sunny Sky will throw its main characters into a dangerous situation, and the filmmaker who came up with this story made a good impression with his previous movie. Matt Chambers recently worked on The Bike Thief. The action thriller starring Alec Secareanu and Frank Kerr gained a nomination for the British Independent Film Awards. Time will tell if Matt Chambers will be able to keep the momentum going with Mr. Sunny Sky. In the meantime, audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to witness the story about a violent husband getting back at his spouse.

The release date for Mr. Sunny Sky hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.