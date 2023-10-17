The face behind Unella Septa from Game of Thrones and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso’s Rebecca Welton is all set to reclaim your TV screens this holiday season with a holiday special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. Apple TV+ has unveiled the first-look photo of the Prime-Time Emmy Award winner donning a gold gown, with a wide smile, a mic in her hand, and a Christmas tree in the backdrop. The holiday special is set to debut on November 22 on the streaming service.

Hannah Waddingham's holiday special, Home for Christmas, is a musical recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum. It will be available to viewers globally with its November debut. For fans primarily familiar with Waddingham as Rebecca in Ted Lasso or as the devoted follower of the High Sparrow in Game of Throne, it will be interesting to witness the star on stage performing holiday hits backed by a big band and special guests, but it will sure be a treat.

While she is widely known for her TV appearances in recent years, Waddingham has a background in musical theater as well. She got her start as dinner theater performer, appearing in Joni and Gina's Wedding.The award-winning actress also previously delivered a notable performance in Tonight's the Night.

What's Next for Hannah Waddingham?

Image via Apple TV+

Waddingham recently appeared as Lady Bellaston in Tom Jones and Deliria in the adult animated sitcom, Krapopolis. She is set to appear in the anticipated The Fall Guy with co-stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, slated for a March 1, 2024 release. She also previously played Sofia Marchetti on Netflix's Sex Education.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas comes from a production team of Done + Dusted, previously responsible for bringing to life specials like Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and Apple's Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The upcoming holiday special will be executively produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Nick Todisco, and Raj Kapoor, among others. BAFTA Award-winning Hamish Hamilton directed the holiday special.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+. Check out the first-look image below.