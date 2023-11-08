The holidays are in full swing, as Apple TV+ is set to launch a very merry holiday special: Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. This brand-new holiday event is set to debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+, followed by a companion album available on all music platforms to launch the same day. The event was recorded live at one of London's oldest and most established theatres, The Coliseum. Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham will deck the halls with classic holiday songs to ring in the festive spirit, with her performance of “What Christmas Means To Me” available now.

The Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas special will see Waddingham join the stage with some pretty magical special guests. The trailer shows glimpses of Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster and more. This holiday event will also include a live 18-piece band, the English National Opera, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, and the London Gay Men’s Chorus. However, it's not all about the guest stars, as Waddingham will also take this time to share personal stories and memories of her own holiday experiences.

Who Is Hannah Waddingham?

Waddingham might be showing her outstanding pipes in this Apple TV+ holiday special, but she's more well known for her acting roles — many of which you'll likely recognize her for. Starting off is the role that Waddingham received an Emmy for, Ted Lasso. Waddingham portrays Rebecca, the biscuit-loving team owner of the Richmond Football Club on the Apple TV+ series. And while this role has gained Waddingham a ton of praise and award nominations, she's also recognizable as the bell-ringing "shame nun" in Season 5, Episode 7 of the HBO series Game of Thrones. Her character, Unella, is an unforgiving presence that attempts to bring the mighty Cersei (Lena Headey) to her knees. As the character is paraded naked through the streets of her kingdom, Unella rings the bell behind her in such a precise manner while exclaiming "Shame!" to all watching the naked queen. Although it was a small role, it's still an iconic one.

Waddingham also had a recurring role in Netflix's Sex Education, portraying Sofia Marchetti, the mother of Jackson. She also had a brief role in Hocus Pocus 2 as the Witch Mother. And every so often, she dips her toes back into the musical world, such as her unforgettable performance in Tonight's the Night.

Watch the trailer for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas below.