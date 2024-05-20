The Big Picture Mission: Impossible 8 gears up for filming with Hannah Waddingham teasing her powerful and functional role alongside Tom Cruise.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the film promises a web of global conspiracies and familiar faces returning for an epic finale.

Stay tuned for updates on the final stages of production as Mission: Impossible 8 prepares to wow audiences worldwide in May 2025.

At the world premiere of her latest movie, The Garfield Movie, Hannah Waddingham shared some exciting details about the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8. While walking the orange carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Waddingham confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the Mission: Impossible team is gearing up to resume filming. "We're just about to start shooting again on Mission, yes," she revealed. The film, originally slated for a June 28, 2024 release, faced a delay almost pushing it a year forward to May 23, 2025, due to the dual SAG and WGA strikes in 2023.

While Waddingham remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, fearing a reprimand, she couldn't help but gush about her co-star, Tom Cruise, describing him as "gorgeous and inspirational." Waddingham, known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, dives into a character markedly different in Mission: Impossible 8. She teased her role as a "powerful woman" and "quite functional," which certainly adds a new string to her bow.

Her experience on set seems nothing short of thrilling, especially recalling her time spent filming aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. "We were in an Osprey [helicopter], we landed on a moving vessel with four and a half thousand Naval men and women on it and spent five days [aboard]," Waddingham said.

What is 'Mission: Impossible 8' Going to Be About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the official plot for Mission: Impossible 8 remains under wraps, it is expected to continue Ethan Hunt's relentless pursuit of The Entity, navigating a web of global conspiracies and internal betrayals (as usual). The film promises to bring back familiar faces and introduce new ones, making it an epic conclusion to the saga. Waddingham's character, while still shrouded in mystery, seems to be playing a pivotal role, as the Entity was last seen deep underwater in a Russian submarine, while Waddingham's character is a high-ranking official on a warship.

Returning cast members include Hayley Atwell as Grace, Simon Pegg as Benji, Ving Rhames as Luther, and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust — although whether she stays on the cast list is up for debate after Ilsa's fate — alongside new additions such as Emmy Award-winner Nick Offerman, Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Tramell Tillman (Severance).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two navigates its final stages of production and prepares to wow audiences worldwide in May 2025.