Apple TV+ has announced today that Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will lead an original holiday special for the streamer. Titled Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, the special program will feature special guests and musical numbers to warm our winter nights later this year.

While Apple TV+ didn’t reveal much about Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, the special will invite the star to perform a festive classic accompanied by multiple surprise guests and her spectacular big band. The special will be recorded in front of a live audience at the London Coliseum, and Apple TV+ promises fans worldwide will be able to join Waddingham in the celebrations. However, so far, there’s no information about how to be one of the lucky members of the audience, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted. The company was behind Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, another Apple TV+ holiday special released in 2021. After that, Done + Dusted also worked with Apple TV+ in the My Kind of Country reality competition series, through which the producer and the streamer are trying to discover the next country music phenomenon. So, Waddingham’s holiday special is in good hands, and we can expect a unique experience filled with music and joy.

Hannah Waddingham Is No Stranger to Apple TV+

While Waddingham has a long and successful career as an actress and singer, her most beloved role is that of Rebecca Welton, the owner of Ted Lasso’s fictional English Premier League soccer team, AFC Richmond. Throughout two seasons, Rebecca won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. That’s why the role gave Waddingham an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

Ted Lasso is currently airing its third season, in which Rebecca is pushing her team to win big in the Premier League and beat West Ham United, a team controlled by her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head). It would be unfair to reduce the character to a disgruntled ex-wive, though, as Ted Lasso gave Waddingham the opportunity to shine while exploring themes such as female friendship, the obstacles women face in positions of power, and even ageism in romantic relationships. It’s no wonder Rebecca remains a fan-favorite character, and we can’t wait to see how her journey will end when Ted Lasso concludes its third and final season.

New episodes of Ted Lasso come to Apple TV+ every Wednesday. As more details about Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas emerge, you can expect to read it all at Collider.