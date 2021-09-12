Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence dropped an interesting behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram featuring Hannah Waddingham singing on set. It's just under three minutes long, and it shows the actress belting out the classic hit "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)". Her co-star Jeremy Swift can be briefly seen accompanying her on a string bass. And if you're tempted to avoid pressing play, we suggest you reconsider. This lady has one heck of a set of pipes!

On the show, Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, a divorcée who now owns a Premier League football team and hires American Football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to try and coach the team to victory. Behind the scenes (and sometimes not-so-behind the scenes), she is outright trying to sabotage the team in order to get back at her husband, who is a huge fan. But things don't exactly end up going according to her plans.

In a show full of discoveries, the standout performer in Ted Lasso is Waddingham as Rebecca, who has delighted audiences with her stern but charming personality that hides a deep vulnerability. It helps that the show has recognized Waddingham's incredible pipes and allowed her to blow everyone, both characters and audiences alike, with spectacular sing-alongs.

The show is currently eight episodes into its 12-episode second season, with new episodes being made available for streaming on AppleTV every Friday. The show has been confirmed for a third season which should begin streaming episodes in the summer of 2022 (assuming Covid doesn't get in the way of production). Go ahead and check out the Instagram video below and try not to sing along, we dare you.

