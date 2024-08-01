The Big Picture Hannah Waddingham to narrate animated Tiddler special for BBC, showcasing the power of imagination and confidence.

Production company Magic Light Pictures adapts twelfth Donaldson and Scheffler book for television with star-studded voice cast.

Hannah Waddingham, known for Ted Lasso, continues to charm audiences with new roles post-series, including upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

Hannah Waddingham has found her next festive project, and it will be an animated television special based on Tiddler. According to Variety, the Ted Lasso star will narrate the story of the upcoming BBC production. The program will be based on the book of the same name created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The voice cast for the animated journey aimed at the entire family will include Lolly Adefope, Jayde Adams and Rob Brydon. There's no telling what's going to happen once the story of Tiddler makes the jump from the page to television, in a heartwarming adventure that will be a perfect fit for the festive season.

The synopsis for Tiddler is the following: “Every day, Tiddler tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school. His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid. His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realizes they may help him find a way home. The film is an underwater adventure about the power of imagination and finding confidence in yourself – and how to be content as a little fish in a big ocean.”

Tiddler will be the twelfth book created by Donaldson and Scheffler to be adapted for the BBC thanks to Magic Light Pictures. The production company is known for titles such as The Velveteen Rabbit and Pip and Posy, but they're also happy to bring Donaldson and Scheffler's ideas to a different medium. And this won't be the first time Hannah Waddigham finds herself heavily involved in a project that celebrates the magic of the festive season. Last year, the performer was the star of Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, her own television special that featured plenty of recognizable names from the industry.

Hannah Waddingham After 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham delighted the world when she portrayed Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. But after the Apple TV+ series came to an end, the artist has looked for the roles that have set the tone for the new stage of her career. Waddingham recently appeared as Gail Meyer in The Fall Guy, with the star happy to step into the shoes of the merciless antagonist. The performer is also set to star in the upcoming eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series. The blockbuster is currently slated to premiere in theaters next summer.

A release date for the Tiddler adaptation hasn't been set by the BBC. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.