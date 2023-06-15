This year marks 10 years since Hannibal graced screens, and it remains a standout TV show in the horror genre. This dark and strangely poetic saga is based on the 1981 book Red Dragon by Thomas Harris and was adapted for the screen by Bryan Fuller. Fans of The Silence of the Lambs gathered in millions for this prequel series, exploring psychiatrist/cannibalistic serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and his relationship with troubled criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

The series begins before Hannibal's arrest and journeys through his run from the law and his incarceration. It is a bloodbath of violence, morals, love and hate; thriving on the chemistry between Hannibal and Will. Hannibal's exceptionally beautiful yet gruesome cinematography is like no other show, and it left behind some truly flawless episodes.

10 "Sakizuke" - Season 2, Episode 2

After a season of manipulation and framing, Hannibal successfully sees the incarceration of Will Graham. In "Sakizuke," Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) and the team further investigate a murder scene, with the help of Hannibal. When Hannibal figures it out first, he alters the crime scene into a grotesque display of bodies, featuring the original killer. From inside Baltimore State Hospital, Will Graham plots his manipulation as he awaits trial.

This episode impresses with Hannibal's schemes, as he works on cases in plain sight of the FBI. Will Graham's descent into the morally grey is fascinating, as he plots his revenge. It also benefits from a carefully orchestrated cliffhanger, with Hannibal's psychiatrist Bedelia Du Maurier (Gillian Anderson) vowing to help Will.

9 "Tome-wan" - Season 2, Episode 12

This episode is a turning point for Hannibal and Will, as the boundaries of their bond begin to melt away. While secretly working for Jack Crawford, Will has joined Hannibal in his murderous endeavors. But when Hannibal is caught by Mason Verger, Will saves him and Hannibal gets his very gruesome revenge. They agree it cannot go on like this.

The complex and intimate bond between Hannibal and Will is featured strongly in "Tome-Wan," compelling fans. Will shares his murder fantasy of Hannibal, but ultimately saves him when it comes to life. Viewers are left wondering which side Will is truly playing; Hannibal or Jack. The acting and the suspense elevate this episode, and acts as a perfect precursor to the finale.

8 "Yakimono" - Season 2, Episode 7

After the charges are dropped, and he is released from the hospital, Will Graham deals with the aftermath of his incarceration. He visits Hannibal, holding a gun to his face to scare him. Once held captive by Hannibal, Miriam Lass resurfaces and tries to help Jack with the search for the Chesapeake Ripper. Hannibal manages to frame Dr Chilton this time. The episode concludes with Will returning to Hannibal's office, asking to resume his therapy.

Fans are once again astounded at what Hannibal can achieve with such ease, as he pins everything on Chilton. A darker Will Graham is fascinating to watch, as he puts himself back in arms way of Hannibal. But this time, he is better equipped.

7 "Futamono" - Season 2, Episode 6

A changing Will Graham sits in prison plotting his next attack on Hannibal, still attempting to convince Jack that Hannibal is the Ripper. Jack and Chilton begin to have their suspicions. A member of council shows up dead, and Hannibal coincidentally has a dinner party. Then during the night, Hannibal takes Abel Gideon from the hospital, setting up for framing. Hannibal drops clues that exonerate Will Graham, and leads Jack to finding Miriam Lass.

The suspense and pacing of "Futamono" make it a standout. Mads Mikkelsen impresses, as ever, with his portrayal of a cool and collected Hannibal, even as people are on his trail. For now. Extra points needed for the wink he gives Chilton at the dinner party.

6 "Mukozuke" - Season 2, Episode 5

Fellow agent Beverly Katz (Hettienne Park) is found dead and displayed as viewers discover she got too close to some evidence. Hannibal remains one step ahead. An orderly at the hospital is infatuated with Will, and confesses he was the one that killed the bailiff from Will's trial to try and help. Will asks him to kill Hannibal. The orderly traps Hannibal, harming him and hanging him by ropes. Jack and Alana Bloom (Caroline Dhavernas) track him down, and kill the orderly before he can kill Hannibal.

"Mukozuke" earns its rating with the incredible performances, particularly from Hugh Dancy as Will loses his cool, watching his sink flow with blood. However, many viewers were not happy at the death of fan-favorite Beverly. Justice for Bev.

5 "Takiawase" - Season 2, Episode 4

This episode precedes the one above, and so explores Beverly Katz and her dangerous investigation. While Jack and the team are busy with a beehive-related murder, Will lets Dr Chilton into his mind and exposes the unorthodox treatment that Hannibal used on him to manipulate him. Hannibal finds other ways to amuse himself with Jack's wife, Bella. She attempts suicide and Hannibal flips a coin to decide whether to help her.

While the most heartbreaking part of the episode, the ending elevates it with the fear factor. Beverly finds Hannibal's basement full of incriminating evidence, and Hannibal stands ominously behind her before attacking. The scene is masterfully executed, with Hannibal's composed demeanor slipping into a true predator.

4 "Savoureux" - Season 1, Episode 13

In this incredible season finale, Hannibal's manipulation of Will comes to a head. Will, suffering from encephalitis and the harshness of Hannibal's treatments, loses sight of what is real. As a result, Hannibal, having planted the evidence, convinces Will that he killed Abigail Hobbs. Will is arrested, and evidence also piles up connecting him to the copycat killer. He is locked up in Baltimore State Hospital.

"Savoureux" is the conclusion to Hannibal messing with Will for his amusement, and he feels he has won as he meets eyes with Will in prison. This duo of dynamic enemies is what makes Hannibal so exceptional, and this finale perfectly rounded off a perfect season of television.

3 "Digestivo" - Season 3, Episode 7

Following their reconnection in Florence, Hannibal and Will are abducted by Mason Verger's men and taken to his farm. Mason and his helper Cordell explain their revenge plan, and Will attacks Cordell with a bite to the face, much to Hannibal's amusement. Mason attempts his plan, but is bettered by Hannibal. Mason's sister Margot kills him.

This episode was entirely unpredictable and full of suspense. Hannibal carries Will home, and in an amazing performance by Hugh Dancy, he tells Hannibal that he no longer wants anything to do with him. Out of spite, Hannibal surrenders himself to the police. Fans both love and hate this emotional moment, though they don't have long to wait for the duo to reunite.

2 "The Wrath of the Lamb" - Season 3, Episode 13

In the final episode ever, Will convinces Jack to use Hannibal as bait for the Red Dragon. After Francis Dolarhyde kills the officers in the cars, Hannibal and Will drive away together to Hannibal's cliff house. When Dolarhyde attacks, Hannibal and Will end up killing him together as one in a violent dance of two twisted minds.

It concludes with Hannibal and Will sharing an embrace on the cliffside, Hannibal saying: "This is all I ever wanted for you, Will. For both of us." Will agrees: "It's beautiful." They almost kiss, but Will pulls them from the cliff. "The Wrath of the Lamb" is the perfect conclusion to a long, complex love story. Though the post-credit scene may suggest it isn't over for the couple...

1 "Mizumono" - Season 2, Episode 13

In the dramatic and painful conclusion to season 2, Hannibal is changed forever. Will is planning to leave with Hannibal on the run, while also planning to turn Hannibal in. As Jack goes to Hannibal's to confront him, Will calls Hannibal and tells him "They know." A fight ensues between Jack and Hannibal, then Alana. Will arrives too late. In an intimate embrace, Hannibal stabs him, kills Abigail, and goes on the run.

This masterpiece is expertly acted, with Mads Mikkelsen's vulnerability and Hugh Dancy's heartbreak against a terrifyingly beautiful soundtrack. It exemplified the dark obsession they have for each other, rooted in violence, but also complete devotion. "Mizumono" solidified Hannibal as one of the best horror television shows in decades, one that spawned a huge fanbase and opposed Queer-baiting with its complex love story.

