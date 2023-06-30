While fans celebrate 10 years since Hannibal first graced screens, now is the perfect time to reminisce on what was an incredible and unique show for the horror genre, setting a precedent that struggles to be beaten. Show creator Bryan Fuller adapted Hannibal from the 1981 Thomas Harris novel Red Dragon, constructing a poetic and thrilling 3 seasons, exploring the characters in more depth than ever before.

Hannibal captivated fans with the title character being portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, and his chemistry with co-star Hugh Dancy, portraying Will Graham. In addition to the acting, the show was commended for its cinematography, storytelling and writing. Despite the violent and chaotic nature of the show, some of the quotes are more akin to a classic novel or a poem, exploring themes of morality and love.

10 "One should always try to eat the rude."

Popping up in "Tome-wan", season 2, episode 12 of Hannibal, this quote encompasses Hannibal's entire philosophy about the crimes that he commits. At this point in season 2, viewers are finally getting an insight into his mind, as he and Will find themselves wrapped up in drama while also becoming more connected.

It is one of the more famous quotes from the show, and it cleverly sums up most of the decisions that Hannibal makes. Frequently, the show features rude characters that coincidentally end up dead. Hannibal's almost unnerving politeness means that he has a disdain for rudeness, and he is the punisher.

9 "They are identically different, Hannibal and Will."

Spoken by the Guru special agent Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), this one stands out. Compared to other characters, Jack has a tendency to be more logical and less poetic. This quote is one of the exceptions, and it hits hard. Jack has been in a difficult situation from Will being arrested and then released, only for Hannibal to be revealed as the real killer.

Jack finally comes to accept that Hannibal and Will as a pair are beyond his understanding, and he will never know the full extent of their bond. They are as different as they are the same, and even those differences begin to fall away as they make certain decisions.

8 "I gave you a rare gift, but you didn't want it."

Any Hannibal fanatic will think of this one immediately, one heartbreaking sentence to end all other 'break-up' scenes in television. This scene in the season 2 finale and highest-rated episode of Hannibal ever, "Mizumono" follows the conflict of Jack finding out the truth and Will dealing with the fallout.

It is a unique moment where Hannibal is entirely vulnerable. A cool and collected character is turned to tears, with shaking hands and an empty look in his eyes. They had planned to leave together, but Hannibal feels betrayed and rejected. The expert writing makes it the highlight of the season.

7 "When life becomes maddeningly polite, think about me."

In late season 3, Will visits Hannibal in prison. He has been incarcerated for a few years now, and Will seems to have moved on, married and with a stepson. The violent delights of the past are in his rearview. Until he is brought back to work on the Red Dragon case, and he must see Hannibal again.

The writing is compelling and dark, opening up to multiple interpretations depending on the viewer. Hannibal is communicating that he thinks Will is going to grow bored, a feeling he would not experience if he was with Hannibal. After all, Hannibal knows Will better than anybody.

6 "Betrayal and forgiveness are best seen as something akin to falling in love."

After the events of "Mizumono," Hannibal flees to Italy in hiding. When Will is inevitably able to track him down, the pair reunite and exchange words of forgiveness. Their bond is unable to break, and they come together stronger. Hannibal discusses it with Bedelia (Gillian Anderson), and she speaks this quote.

It is a beautiful quote, despite Bedelia framing it in a way that suggests she does not agree with Hannibal's relationship with Will. Hannibal follows up with a confession of sorts, that you cannot control who you fall in love with. The romantic undertones of their relationship are explored in the open for once.

5 "It's beautiful."

A tiny quote can hold a lot of meaning. This rings true for this one from Will, spoken in the impressive finale of season 3 and the final episode of Hannibal ever. "The Wrath of the Lamb" is the ultimate conclusion to a messy, violent and awful love story, as Hannibal and Will fight the Red Dragon.

Despite spending the entire show wishing to reject the darkness in him, it comes out in full force, which is what Hannibal was nurturing since the beginning. They work together to take down their enemy. As they lean on each other, Hannibal confesses to Will that this is what he wanted for them. For the first time, Will admits his true feelings: it's beautiful.

4 "No greater love hath man than to lay down his life for a friend."

This one is technically not directly from the Hannibal writers, but a variation of a Bible quote. It acts as a predecessor for the quote above, before Hannibal and Will take on the Red Dragon. They consider the possible outcome of the fight, and Hannibal says it to Will, stating that he is willing to die for Will.

It is another one that is open to the interpretation of fans. For some, it appears as a confession of Hannibal's devotion, as he proceeds to move and take a shot from Dolarhyde, the Red Dragon. It is a unique creative choice to have Hannibal use a religious sentiment, but it works.

3 "If I saw you every day, forever, Will, I would remember this time."

Another fan-favorite line from Hannibal, who seems to claim most of the poetic quotes throughout the show, which does align with his tendency for pretension. If viewers were still worried about the possible queer-baiting surrounding Hannibal, this one clears it up.

Hannibal says this to Will when they reunite in Italy, in the Ufizzi Gallery looking at Botticelli's 'Primavera'. It feels like a fresh start for them, but more horrors await. It is a beautiful quote, one that would arguably fit in a rom-com or a classic romance novel, not a horror show. Hannibal expertly manages to balance beauty and horror like no other show.

2 "I'm not fortune's fool, I'm yours."

Before their showdown with Dolarhyde, Will comes to see Hannibal when he is incarcerated. He requires help from Hannibal, and he uses his carefully chosen words to get his attention. This is likely necessary, as Hannibal still feels rejected by Will. It takes some convincing.

This quote references one that originated from Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet, as Romeo questions his luck; he is controlled by fortune. Will, in contrast, is controlled by Hannibal. It might foreshadow their end. Like Romeo and Juliet, they die together (or appear to die... don't miss the post-credit scene).

1 "Achilles wished all Greeks would die, so that he and Patroclus could conquer Troy alone."

The number one spot is another literary reference from Hannibal. There are a lot of quotes that encompass the central storyline of Hannibal and Will, but this one hits harder than them all. As they begin to understand each other, Hannibal relates them to Achilles and Patroclus from The Iiliad, and recently the 2011 novel The Song of Achilles by Madeleine Miller.

This is a famous story that has been viewed through a queer lens, and contributes to the overall exploration of love in Hannibal, despite being rooted in deception and murder. Hannibal, through its writing and acting, managed to redefine the horror genre and subverted expectations with the lead couple.

