Not the hero we deserve, but the one we need.

While casual hip-hop fans are anxiously waiting for Kanye West's Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy to drop, true rap connoisseurs know that Hannibal Buress just put out the hottest track of the summer - "Coach Wilson," an ode to his gym teacher character in the MCU Spider-Man movies.

The stand-up comedian and actor released the 1-minute track on his Twitter and Instagram pages. Played over images from Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer - with intercut shots of Buress playing Coach Wilson - the track chronicles Buress's involvement with the upcoming installment of the franchise with hilariously sparse details over production by Flux Pavilion. Buress comments that he shot two scenes ("maybe three?") in Atlanta under COVID protocols for No Way Home, but he doesn't know what they'll keep because as he puts it, "I don't know, I haven't seen the cut! You know Marvel, very secretuv." Regardless of your opinion of the song, it's great to know the man who introduced us to the Captain America PSAs is coming back for No Way Home.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Breaks ‘Avengers: Endgame’s 24-Hour Global View Record

It's hardly Buress's first foray into the musical realm. In 2020, he teamed up with Chrome Sparks to release the tune "Judge Judy" (which as you might be able to guess, is about Judge Judy). He also randomly served as the drummer for the excellent indie rock band Speedy Ortiz (for one song) at SXSW 2015, after tweeting out an open call for some band to let him play drums.

You can see if Buress actually makes the cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home (fingers crossed for three scenes), when the film arrives in theaters on December 17.

twitter.com/hannibalburess/status/1430878575406854144

KEEP READING: 7 Things We Learned From the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer, From Goblins to Parkas to the Sinister Six

Share Share Tweet Email

'What If…?' Episode 3 Has the Animated Series Finally Making a Big Swing While its first two episodes were cute little re-imaginings, the third episode shows the potential of letting the MCU go wild.

Read Next