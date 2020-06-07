‘Hannibal’ Cast & Character Guide: Who’s Who in This Deliciously Creepy Crime Series?

[Editor’s note: The following contains minor spoilers for Hannibal.]

It felt like this day would never come, but hooray! As of June 1, all three seasons of the Bryan Fuller series Hannibal are now available on Netflix. Airing on NBC from 2013 to 2015, the Hannibal TV series serves as a kind of prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, incorporating characters (and occasionally changing their fates) from the Thomas Harris novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising. The series starred Hugh Dancy as criminal profiler Will Graham, Mads Mikkelsen as the dapper cannibal-in-sheep’s-clothing Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and Laurence Fishburne as Jack Crawford, Behavioral Sciences head at the FBI.

One of the most sterling elements of Hannibal is its cast. Since it’s been about five years since Hannibal wrapped in August 2015, there is a good chance you may have forgotten who some of the key characters are and who they are played by. Well, fear not! Because we have the complete guide to each of the characters you need to know about as you either revisit all three seasons of Hannibal or watch them for the first time. There are some spoilers ahead for various characters, but we promise not to spoil how each character’s arc on the show concludes.

Keep reading for all the info you need on the Hannibal cast and characters. Hannibal Seasons 1 to 3 are available on Netflix. Get even more info on all the new Netflix June arrivals here.