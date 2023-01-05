Hugh Dancy, who played Will Graham in Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, has revisited his time on the critically acclaimed TV series. As a bit of service to fans of the show, Dancy also discusses viewers shipping his character with Mads Mikkelsen’s complicated Hannibal Lecter.

Speaking to Collider’s Christina Radish about his Law & Order role, Dancy also spoke about Will and Hannibal, and how he and Mikkelsen developed their now iconic chemistry. Importantly, he also gives credit where it was due, praising Fuller’s writing and characterization of the leads. While Hannibal, in itself, was a fascinating exploration of the minds of killers, Dancy and Mikkelsen’s enigmatic performances and breathtaking portrayals of these characters immediately put them among the internet’s favorite duos at the time.

In the series, Will Graham is a highly intelligent FBI profiler who is able to empathize with serial killers, while Hannibal Lecter is a forensic psychiatrist and cannibal, who is fascinated by Will and tries to turn him into a killer by pushing the boundaries of his sanity. The cat-and-mouse game played by the pair created a complex sort-of “romance” as Will and Hannibal both sought understanding, and in a way, control. Considering the twisted nature of their dynamic, and with the internet being what it is, it comes as no surprise that they became such a popular escapist ‘ship’.

When asked about fans' interpretation of the ‘Graham-Lecter’ relationship and if he knew fans would become so dedicated to the ‘Hannibal and Will’ of it all, Dancy responded, “I don’t think I fully understood the power of the internet, in that respect, and in terms of fandom. We weren’t at the cutting edge of that, but it wasn’t something that was part of the conversation... I don’t think you ever know that a show is going to spark that, in one person, let alone a community of people that would be a self-formed community like that. So, no, I had no idea.” He also added:

When we were doing any kind of press, or things with the public and fans, and they started showing us their art, which is both incredibly touching and sometimes quite disturbing to see yourself in these images. You go, “Okay, well, that’s what you took from this. I’m moved, but please don’t show that to me again. And also, the other thing that happens, which is quite remarkable, is that your own experience of having made your way through that story where you tried to create a character becomes really no more valid than anybody else’s. The people who have watched it and for whom it’s, frankly at this point, probably more central to their lives than it is to mine – and I don’t mean that in a dismissive way, at all, I just think it’s the truth – they have a strength of feeling and a commitment to what the relationship was between those characters. They were destined to be lovers, for example, or they were disappointed that it wasn’t acknowledged because they clearly wanted to be lovers, or whatever it might be. You can only step back and say, “I absolutely acknowledge the validity of your take on it, as long as you recognize the validity of anybody else’s.” I have been amazed and have actually loved that democratization of the whole thing.

When asked about the palpable chemistry between himself and Mikkelsen, Dancy explained it was not surprising to him as the pair had worked together before and spent some time together before the show, working with David Slade the director, adding, “It was really clear to me that I would’ve been very disappointed if Mads had not done it.” Mikkelsen also spoke about the characters’ “romance” in 2021, explaining that he and Dancy even considered an onscreen kiss that was eventually shot down.

Discussing why the characters were so fascinating to watch together, the allure of the pair, and the many layers of communication left unsaid when Will and Hannibal were together, Dancy explained all of that “really came from Bryan’s writing.” Adding, “That was just baked into his writing. That feeling and that depth of emotion, as well as the arcane qualities and the playfulness and the teasing, if you like, was all Bryan.”

Hannibal first aired in 2013 and would run for three seasons, drawing its curtains in 2015. Alongside Dancy and Mikkelsen, the series also starred Laurence Fishburne, Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Aaron Abrams, Gillian Anderson, and Scott Thompson. Upon release, the series was met with critical acclaim for its elegance, twisted storytelling and brilliant cinematography and direction.

With the dedication of the fans and the laudable reception, its cancellation was not only heartbreaking, but has since led to calls for a revival in the years that followed with many feeling that there is still so much story to be told. However, both actors have since moved on to other projects and Dancy will next be in the upcoming season of Law & Order.

